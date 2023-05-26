Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to establish an underwater cable that will extend from Myrtle Beach to Spain, local officials announced Friday.
The company is the second tech behemoth to choose Myrtle Beach as a landing spot for a subsea cable. Google's Firmina cable will run from Myrtle Beach to South America. Both cables will connect to the DC BLOX landing station that state and local leaders announced last year. That station is expected to open in June.
“It’s growing our technology hub,” said Sandy Davis, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), Horry County’s industry recruitment arm.
Subsea cables provide the backbone of the global internet. Typically about the width of a garden hose, these cables are dropped by boat onto the ocean floor. There they remain for decades. This largely invisible network sustains the internet by pulsing data through the cables’ fibers.
The new trans-Atlantic Anjana cable will technically be owned by Edge Cable Holdings USA, LLC, a Meta subsidiary. The cable will span more than 4,400 miles and is expected to be operational in 2024, according to a news release from the EDC.
The announcement of the Anjana cable wasn’t surprising to local leaders, who have known about this possibility since before the Google cable was announced. Horry County Council members were briefed on the project last week. Local officials have long hoped the arrival of subsea cable will bring data centers and other tech-related businesses to the Grand Strand.
Chris Gatch, executive vice president of corporate development for DC BLOX, said last year that such growth was possible.
“It’s going to happen,” he said at the DC BLOX groundbreaking. “The momentum is established. And as we continue to see additional fiber built into the market, this facility will expand and it will attract other companies.”
DC BLOX’s facility will provide space for five subsea cables, which will connect the Southeast to Europe and other markets. That means three open spots remain.
“This highly specialized facility will provide power to the subsea cables to regenerate the optical signal, host local network equipment associated with the cables, provide colocation space for cable partners and local businesses, and serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers,” according to the EDC’s news release.
Headquartered in Atlanta, DC BLOX manages data centers and offers connectivity services. The company also runs an operation in Greenville.
“The exponential growth in data communications traffic worldwide is driving the need for secure, reliable and high-capacity digital infrastructure everywhere," said DC BLOX CEO, Jeff Uphues in a news release. "DC BLOX is proud of our continued investment in South Carolina and the Southeast and are honored that Edge Cable Holdings USA, LLC selected Myrtle Beach and our facility to land the Anjana cable.”
Myrtle Beach will be one of the few spots on the East Coast with a subsea cable landing station. Most are in the Northeast, particularly the New York/New Jersey area. There are a few in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then there’s a cluster in Florida.
In recent years, companies have searched for alternative routes for internet traffic in case one path shuts down.
For example, in 2012 Superstorm Sandy ravaged the telecommunications infrastructure in the Northeast and forced companies to consider the risk of concentrating transatlantic cables in one area. More recently, the Pacific nation of Tonga saw its connection to the world cut off when the undersea cable that serves the group of islands was severed by a volcanic eruption.
Tech giants such as Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have also invested in new subsea cables as the content providers seek to meet the public’s growing demand for data.
Local officials have said their hope is that the arrival of a subsea cable landing station will attract tech companies to an area primarily known for tourism.
“I don’t think people quite yet understand what the ultimate impact will be,” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus said. “It’s the moon … what this can bring to us. … It absolutely is transformative.”
