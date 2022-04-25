March Teacher of the Month

The March Window World Teacher of the Month is Brittany Stokes, a K-5th grade fine arts teacher at Palmetto Bays Elementary School. She received an art studio undergraduate degree from Coastal Carolina University, with a concentration in painting and drawing and she minored in art history and photography. Stokes also holds a masters in art education.
“I have a big passion for art,” Stokes said.
She has been teaching art for seven years. Stokes taught for six years at Conway High School and began teaching at Palmetto Bays Elementary this academic year. Palmetto Bays Elementary School has about 650 students and she is able to teach every student throughout their time at the school.
Stokes wanted to become an art teacher after she was inspired by her high school art teacher, Mrs. Bishop.
“That was the first time a teacher said anything about my art to me,” Stokes said.
Bishop had encouraged Stokes to study art in college and make a career out of it.
“I’ve always had a passion for art and I wanted to share my passion with students,” she said.
Her favorite aspect of teaching art is when a student has an “aha moment” – a time when they understand something.
“They are amazed when they realize they can do it,” she said.
Stokes said she always encourages students to try their best and understand that in art there are no mistakes. She has a Bob Ross quote hanging on her classroom wall that says, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”
She teaches students that if they make a mistake during a project, they can easily fix it.
“If a student makes a mistake, they know they can turn it into something else,” she said. “This helps students in the real world problem solve with creativity and thinking outside the box.”
Stokes will give her students the general idea of a project with examples and then the students make it their own.
“Art is a creative outlet. I want to inspire students to become creators and creative thinkers,” she said.
Her favorite lesson was inspired by the school's theme for this school year: the movie “Coco.” Stokes had her 4th and 5th grade classes create sugar skulls from clay in honor of The Day of the Dead, and then paint them after they were done sculpting. While the students created their sugar skulls, she played a video in the classroom that went more in depth about the history of The Day of the Dead.
“Our school has a high population of hispanic students, so once we finished the sugar skulls some students shared what their Day of the Dead celebrations are with their family,” she said.
Stokes said students do not often realize how many cross-curriculum lessons are taught within their art classes. For example, students learned a history lesson as well as an art lesson with The Day of the Dead activity.
When Stokes doesn’t have a class full of students, she can be found writing art grants.
“I like to write grants to bring in other materials that students might not usually be able to use,” she said.
Outside of school, Stokes enjoys spending time with her husband and one-and-a-half-year-old son. Her family and her husband's family all live nearby so they are always spending time together.
Stokes and her family like traveling in their free time and are annual pass holders to Universal Studios in Florida.
“Sometimes we take weekend trips there,” she said.
Their favorite park to visit is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. A fun fact about Stokes is that her husband proposed to her in front of Hogwarts castle in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.