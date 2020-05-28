North Myrtle Beach experience and "influx" of Portuguese Man o' War jellyfish Thursday morning, said city spokesman Pat Dowling.
The jellyfish have a sting that is rarely deadly, but always painful.
"We probably got a hundred on our beach this morning," Dowling said. "They do have long tentacles, anywhere from 16 feet to 25 feet. When they hit the shore they die, but the tentacles remain alive. We’re removing them from the beach as fast as we can."
Dowling said the jellyfish, which travel with the current, washed up along the coastline from Wrightsville, North Carolina to Myrtle Beach. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Thursday tweeted out the same information, and added that the 16-foot tentacles were on the shorter end of the spectrum. In fact, tentacles on some adult jellyfish can measure up to 100 feet.
"The explanation for the head of the lifeguards is we’ve had several days of easterly wind," Dowling said, adding that Tropical Storm Bertha also helped blow the jellyfish to shore. "The last time this happened was probably about a year, year-and-a-half ago."
By Thursday afternoon, the jellyfish were, for the most part, nowhere to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.