A 28-year-old man from the Myrtle Beach area died Thursday morning after a vehicle struck him at the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Blake Thompkins died of multiple traumas at the scene of the incident, which happened around 7 a.m., the coroner's office said.
The victim, who was traveling west across Highway 17, was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling north, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, Tidwell said.
