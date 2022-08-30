A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct.

Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old from Carolina Forest, was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the use of profanity/“fighting words.” However, when the prosecution presented its case Monday, police admitted that Spadone had not used that type of language. Both police and the prosecutor said Spadone should have been arrested for blocking a driveway to the police department, but when Spadone's lawyers pointed out that he wasn’t charged with that specific offense, Judge Scott Long agreed with the defense.

“I don’t find any scintilla of evidence that he is guilty of [the original charge],” Long said, adding that he would grant the defense’s motion for a directed verdict. “I do not find that the city has met their burden of proof.”

Long's directed verdict means that Spadone is acquitted of the charge because the prosecution failed to prove its case. Spadone, a student at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, declined to comment on the ruling, though his attorneys celebrated the outcome.

“Today was an affirmation of the First Amendment, ensuring one's right to speak their truth, the right to protest and the right to challenge a system to do better when it is so clearly failing,” attorneys Amy Lawrence-Lovely and Aimee Zmroczek said in a prepared statement. “It is our hope that Myrtle Beach City will take a long hard look at their actions, acknowledge what they did wrong and strive to do better.”

Spadone’s case was the first of eight protestor cases scheduled for trial in the city. Like Spadone, the other defendants face misdemeanor charges stemming from the 2020 backlash.

Those demonstrations came in response to the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police office named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.