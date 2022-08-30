A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct.
Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old from Carolina Forest, was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the use of profanity/“fighting words.” However, when the prosecution presented its case Monday, police admitted that Spadone had not used that type of language. Both police and the prosecutor said Spadone should have been arrested for blocking a driveway to the police department, but when Spadone's lawyers pointed out that he wasn’t charged with that specific offense, Judge Scott Long agreed with the defense.
“I don’t find any scintilla of evidence that he is guilty of [the original charge],” Long said, adding that he would grant the defense’s motion for a directed verdict. “I do not find that the city has met their burden of proof.”
Long's directed verdict means that Spadone is acquitted of the charge because the prosecution failed to prove its case. Spadone, a student at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, declined to comment on the ruling, though his attorneys celebrated the outcome.
“Today was an affirmation of the First Amendment, ensuring one's right to speak their truth, the right to protest and the right to challenge a system to do better when it is so clearly failing,” attorneys Amy Lawrence-Lovely and Aimee Zmroczek said in a prepared statement. “It is our hope that Myrtle Beach City will take a long hard look at their actions, acknowledge what they did wrong and strive to do better.”
Spadone’s case was the first of eight protestor cases scheduled for trial in the city. Like Spadone, the other defendants face misdemeanor charges stemming from the 2020 backlash.
Those demonstrations came in response to the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police office named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Chauvin, who was eventually convicted of murder, kept his knee pinned to Floyd’s neck while Floyd gasped “I can’t breathe” and begged for his mother.
Floyd’s death ignited global protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
Unlike some cities that saw injuries and property damage during the protests, the demonstrations in Myrtle Beach on May 31, 2020, were largely peaceful. Despite the intensity of those hours, no one was seriously hurt. No buildings were destroyed or looted. Police never had to use tear gas.
But officers did make arrests, including charging Spadone. His attorneys said he had gone to the protests that day because he was upset about Floyd’s death.
Spadone had been standing on a sidewalk with his scooter and was shocked when he was arrested.
“I was standing on the sidewalk, minding my own business protesting, and all of a sudden I look behind me and get thrown on the ground,” Spadone told MyHorryNews.com in 2020.
“It was not handled correctly, not on our side but on their side,” he added.
It started with a peaceful march down Mr. Joe White Avenue Sunday morning.
After Spadone requested a jury trial, his case finally came to court on Monday.
Although a jury was selected, Judge Long ruled before the case reached the jurors' hands.
The judge’s decision came after the defense attorney Zmroczek cross examined Lt. Mike Quinn, a 17-year veteran of the MBPD who was supervising the city’s Civil Emergency Response Team on May 31, 2020, the day of the protests in Myrtle Beach.
Quinn testified that he told Spadone to stop protesting on a sidewalk that was part of the driveway to the police department. He said the department needed to keep that access open, but Spadone and others would not move. So Quinn said police decided to begin making arrests for disorderly conduct to send a message.
“Nothing [else] seemed to work,” he said.
While Quinn was on the stand, Zmroczek asked specifically about Spadone’s words and actions.
“When you were talking to Noah, was he loud?” she asked.
“No,” Quinn replied.
“Did he use fighting words?”
“No.”
“Was he disrespectful?”
“No.”
"Fighting words" are intended to incite violence and historically have not been a protected form of speech in the United States. They can include profane or lewd language.
Quinn did say that when he initially tried to arrest Spadone, Spadone broke free, started to run, and either tripped or was tripped by another officer before he was detained.
But Zmroczek pointed out that there was no body camera video from Quinn of the arrest. Quinn said his camera “got knocked off at some point,” though it was later recovered and turned on.
Footage captured from another law enforcement body camera showed Spadone falling after police put their hands on him. Quinn denied shoving Spadone, but Zmroczek raised questions about how her client ended up on the ground.
“Watching that video in slow motion, it’s your testimony that he fled face first, right?” she asked.
During Quinn’s testimony, he also admitted that he had noticed the disorderly conduct charge was for fighting words and said he sought to have the records updated to reflect the appropriate charge, but that never happened.
Zmroczek then asked Long for the directed verdict.
“We’ve always prepared this defense for fighting words,” she said.
James Battle, the special prosecutor representing the city, told the judge that the distinction in the charges was a minor one. He said it wasn’t as though someone had been charged with jaywalking and was then prosecuted for murder.
“It’s not that far afield,” he said.
But Long sided with the defense. Given the circumstances, the judge said it was clear that Spadone didn’t do what the police ticket said he did, a fact that the city's own witness confirmed in court.
“He answered those in the negative,” Long said of Quinn. “He had not heard the defendant do any of those things.”
The next protestor trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.
