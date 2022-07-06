Jack Thompson has been photographing Myrtle Beach since he was 13.
More than 70 years later, he has enough photographs to fill a warehouse but nowhere to put them.
For the last seven years, Thompson has had a studio in the Superblock area on 9th Avenue North. But the landlord forced him to suddenly vacate the building and a friend offered a vacant space on Broadway Street as a temporary location until Aug. 1.
“I appreciate being allowed here,” Thompson said. “But most of what I have in photographs are in boxes in the back and we decided that since we have to be out by the end of July, it wasn’t much use to even unpack them.”
Looking at Thompson’s expansive collection is like taking a stroll through most of the history of Myrtle Beach — from its sleepy beginning as a fledgling tourist town to the major destination it has become today.
There are the personalities, from locals to visiting celebrities. Then there are the buildings and locations, from early businesses that no longer exist to current stores and attractions.
Some of his photographs have become iconic along the Grand Strand such as the destruction of the famous Ocean Forest Hotel to the evolution and finally the disappearance of the Pavilion amusement park.
Chatting with the 86-year-old Thompson means getting a detailed description of each of the thousands of photographs scattered throughout his studio, even those from his early days in the photography business when he was a teen.
Thompson likes to tell the story of how he, his brother and a future governor and Congressman first came to the beach from Greenville.
“My brother and I and Carroll Campbell hitchhiked to the beach when I was just 13,” Thompson said. “Carroll’s daddy quickly snatched him back to Greenville.”
He got work with photographer Dwight Lambe first taking photos at the Pavilion. Later, Lambe gave him more responsibilities and soon Thompson realized this is what he wanted to do for his life’s work.
Today, he still does photo shoots and he sells copies of his photos to locals and visitors.
He has authored or co-authored several books. A Greenville native, Thompson helped with a book about baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson from Greenville who was friends with his dad. He and his brother actually played with Jackson’s famous bat Black Betsy, which sold at an auction in 2001 for over $500,000.
He has a coffee table book featuring his photographs and partnered with the Myrtle Beach Herald for a book about the history of the area.
The next project he hopes to get off the ground involves 50 photographs of signs and billboards that he took as a teen.
“Dwight told me he wanted me to perfect the 4x5 camera, so he had me take portraits of some of the more notable signs in the city,” Thompson said. “Back then, signs were often times works of art.”
But his biggest concern these days is to keep from losing seven decades of history for future generations. He said his fear is that after he’s gone, they’ll be stashed away in a storage unit somewhere and the history will be locked away forever.
“Friends have told me that they want to do something to make sure all these photographs are displayed and preserved,” Thompson said.
He and others have talked about a Myrtle Beach Museum that could feature his work as part of the displays.
In 1999, Thompson literally stopped the bulldozers from knocking down the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot, finally convincing the city council to purchase and restore the building.
“There’s a city lot next to the Train Depot that would be a perfect place for a city museum,” Thompson said, adding that some public money could be used to build it.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city has been in discussions with Thompson for a number of years over the fate of his collection.
"When the new Chapin Library was proposed for the downtown area under Mayor [John] Rhodes, there was a discussion of including a gallery and even retail space in it for Jack," Kruea said. "I haven't heard of any new discussions since then."
On July 17, there is a documentary featuring Thompson, the historic diner Peaches Corner and a segment about shagging being shown at the Grand 14 Cinemas at Market Common at 5 p.m.
Thompson said the film crew came into his previous studio with truckloads of equipment to make the movie.
Laughing and shaking his head, “They make a movie about me then kick me to the curb. Go figure.”
