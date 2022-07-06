Jack Thompson has been photographing Myrtle Beach since he was 13.

More than 70 years later, he has enough photographs to fill a warehouse but nowhere to put them.

For the last seven years, Thompson has had a studio in the Superblock area on 9th Avenue North. But the landlord forced him to suddenly vacate the building and a friend offered a vacant space on Broadway Street as a temporary location until Aug. 1.

“I appreciate being allowed here,” Thompson said. “But most of what I have in photographs are in boxes in the back and we decided that since we have to be out by the end of July, it wasn’t much use to even unpack them.”

Looking at Thompson’s expansive collection is like taking a stroll through most of the history of Myrtle Beach — from its sleepy beginning as a fledgling tourist town to the major destination it has become today.

There are the personalities, from locals to visiting celebrities. Then there are the buildings and locations, from early businesses that no longer exist to current stores and attractions.

Some of his photographs have become iconic along the Grand Strand such as the destruction of the famous Ocean Forest Hotel to the evolution and finally the disappearance of the Pavilion amusement park.

Chatting with the 86-year-old Thompson means getting a detailed description of each of the thousands of photographs scattered throughout his studio, even those from his early days in the photography business when he was a teen.

Thompson likes to tell the story of how he, his brother and a future governor and Congressman first came to the beach from Greenville.

“My brother and I and Carroll Campbell hitchhiked to the beach when I was just 13,” Thompson said. “Carroll’s daddy quickly snatched him back to Greenville.”

He got work with photographer Dwight Lambe first taking photos at the Pavilion. Later, Lambe gave him more responsibilities and soon Thompson realized this is what he wanted to do for his life’s work.