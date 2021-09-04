George Southerland is closing The Parts Store on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach. Southerland, who will be 93 years old in August, is packing and plans to be out by the end of the month. But, he said answering the telephone, he’s still selling parts, batteries and supplies as he remembers cherished customers. He’s owned and operated the store for 50 years. No only does it hold auto parts, it’s packed with memories. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The shelves are down and the floors are being swept as George Southerland’s The Parts Store comes on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A red cell phone rings and George Southerland’s thin fingers flip it open.
“Parts Store” barks the white-haired man in the blue manager’s shirt, grabbing a pen and scribbling into a notebook whose contents only he can decipher.
The caller needs brake pads for a 2013 Jaguar XJ. Southerland knows he can get them. His phone keeps ringing. Southerland asks for a case of 530 synthetic oil and a WIX filter, if it’s available.
After he officially closed The Parts Store in July — and even as the contents of his Myrtle Beach business left in trucks — Southerland juggled calls. People in Myrtle Beach need car parts, and for more than 50 years Southerland has been a guy who can find them.
But the 93-year-old’s gold Buick won’t be parked outside of 523 Broadway St. next week. Saturday marks his last day in the building.
Change has been coming for a while. Southerland officially sold his store in March of 2020. With the pandemic setting in, the new owners gave him until this week to clear out the building that’s been his livelihood for over five decades.
The move wasn't easy.
“It ain’t like just selling your whole store,” Southerland said. “Because nobody could come up with no $400,000 that wanted a parts store because now nobody even wants to get into the parts business. These chain stores have got it all.”
He originally had a plan to sell off the inventory in sections. Find a buyer for his fan belts and another for his brake shoes. COVID wreaked havoc on those plans.
“It’s been rough as hell,” he said. “Nobody could work. The economy got bad. I couldn’t sell anything.”
Yet if Southerland has amassed more of anything other than car parts, it would be friends.
They helped him clear out half-a-century’s worth of parts catalogues and invoices. They sweated through t-shirts while moving the longtime machinist’s heavy equipment in rooms without air-conditioning.
To hear them tell it, they either adopted Southerland or he adopted them, but at some point they became family.
Yes, Southerland can be cranky, they said. But that tough exterior masks a tenderheart who adores his gray tabby Tinker Bell and relishes being called Papa George by his friends’ children.
“He lives with his heart on his sleeve, said Marie Dougherty, who met Southerland and is wife when she moved to Myrtle Beach to manage a Firestone store in the early 2000s. “He 100% would do anything for anyone. … He’s a wonderful, wonderful man.”
Friends have occasionally questioned him about how many things he wanted to keep and what could be thrown away. Do you really need so many parts guides when all that information can be gleaned from just a few taps on a cellphone?
Yet friends also recognize how difficult this is, saying goodbye after so many years. So they didn’t press too hard when he wanted to hang on to an old photo of the first television set he and his wife purchased.
“He’s got a very tight connection with this,” said Southerland's grandson Jacob Carter, who has been driving down from his Charlotte home to help his grandfather. “It’s sad. He was talking on the phone like two weeks ago and he was tearing up. I can’t imagine something that basically is part of your identity getting swept from under your feet.”
In a smaller sense, Carter can appreciate his grandfather’s desire to hang on. He set aside a vintage car catalog for himself.
“My Mom grew up in this store,” he said of Southerland's daughter Linda Carter, who died in 2018. “I grew up in this store when I was little. Like I remember just running around, things all over the shelves, and like finding little trinkets to just mess with. Definitely got into stuff that I shouldn’t have been getting into.”
Southerland’s roots lie in North Carolina. He attended Grainger High School in Kinston where he played point guard for a championship basketball team.
He later joined the U.S. Air Force, where he dreamed of becoming a pilot but wasn’t able to because of health problems (a mastoid surgery). He taught math during the Korean War.
It was also while he was in the service that he met Laura, the woman who would become his wife. A big band act was playing a show at the Air Force base where Southerland was stationed in Geneva, New York. Some women had taken buses to dance with the servicemen and Laura was in that group.
They eventually married and settled in North Carolina.
George Southerland had begun learning woodworking machinery at a trade school, and he later landed jobs with Black & Decker and the Van Norman Machine Tool Company. He worked in sales but he also became an accomplished machinist, even running a training school in the Concord, North Carolina, area.
Although Southerland had only visited Myrtle Beach once — he stayed at the old Patricia Inn for a week on leave during his Air Force days — he knew a man there who had a parts store that he was looking to sell. Southerland was intrigued. Myrtle Beach didn’t have a complete machine shop at the time, so he thought he would have a niche in the market.
On Jan. 8, 1971, the Southerlands bought the Broadway Street property for $144,000, according to the Horry County Register of Deeds Office.
Southerland remembers the building getting its finishing touches. The first week he was there, he slept in his car waiting on a shipment of headlight bulbs.
His hunch proved correct and Southerland soon found success. He even opened additional stores in Conway and Georgetown.
The Conway store flopped. The Georgetown store fared well but was destroyed in a fire.
The Myrtle Beach business thrived.
“That was just the place to go if you needed to get your stuff,” said Steve Abrams, who owns Steve’s Automotive on Fred Nash Boulevard and is one of Southerland’s oldest accounts. Abrams went into business in 1983. “His wife, Mrs. Laura, if there’s ever been a parts lady that was a parts lady, bo, because she knew it as good as any man could ever know it. … It was a good operation between them because [he was] out building the business and doing what he was doing and she was making the business work here.”
A co-owner in the business, Laura Southerland helped establish the store. She could track down parts and kept the place spotless.
“When she was here, you could eat off of the floors,” Dougherty said. “You could see your reflection off the floors it was so immaculately kept.”
Over the decades, the Southerlands made their home here. They raised two daughters, Linda and Laura, and George Southerland got to know mayors, city council members and numerous city workers.
“When I came here, it was 16 policemen on the force and I knew every damn one of them,” Southerland said. “There was three people in the garage, and the garage was on the south end close to the Air Force [base] at that time.”
Customers knew Southerland was reliable. If a newspaper delivery truck needed a brake hose at 3 a.m., he rolled out of bed, hustled to the store and got it.
George Southerland is closing The Parts Store on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach. Southerland, who will be 93 years old in August, is packing and plans to be out by the end of the month. But, he said answering the telephone, he’s still selling parts, batteries and supplies as he remembers cherished customers. He’s owned and operated the store for 50 years. No only does it hold auto parts, it’s packed with memories. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
During the snow storm of 1989, Myrtle Beach was in gridlock. The city wasn’t prepared for a winter blast.
“Myrtle Beach didn’t even have a snow shovel,” Southerland recalled.
He got a call from the city asking if he knew how to get road flares. He tracked down 1,000 in Atlanta, and the guy there told him he could have them if he picked them up. So Southerland and a friend loaded into his pickup, went to Atlanta and brought back the flares to keep drivers safe.
In its heyday, The Parts Store had seven workers. Customers came from as far south as Andrews in Georgetown County as far west as Aynor and even north from Shallotte, North Carolina. The Southerlands would decorate at Christmas with a nativity scene on the sidewalk.
“Years ago, this street, you wouldn’t believe it at Christmastime,” Southerland said. “We decorated between this building and the other one."
Customers ranged from vintage car collectors to rust bucket drivers just trying to keep an old beater on the road. And of course there were the repair shops.
“It didn’t matter what you needed it for, he’d find it,” Abrams said. “They were all-around parts people. They didn’t frown on a BMW versus a Chevrolet or whatever. If you called them or went in there needing a part, they’d find it. … If they didn’t have it, somebody had it for you.”
Over the years, the beach grew and chain stores like O'Reilly Auto Parts and Advance Auto Parts moved into the area. But Southerland always took pride in being a throwback.
“There’s so damn many parts that you’ve got to keep up with,” he said. “Most of these parts stores now, they don’t know nothing about automobiles. They don’t know anything unless they go to a computer and look it up."
Things at The Parts Store began to change when Laura Southerland started suffering from Alzheimer’s. Tamera Ballard, who cared for Laura Southerland while she was sick, remembers the Southerlands still going to the store every day in the early phases of the disease. That stopped when her condition progressed.
Laura Southerland died on Feb. 1, 2008. She was 75 years old.
After his wife’s passing, Southerland did what he’d always done: he went back to work.
“He wanted to keep her alive in him,” Dougherty said. “So that’s why he continued to do it.”
"He’s the kind of guy that, if he hadn’t sold this, he would be working in here until the day he died," said Art Burns, Southerland’s neighbor who has occasionally helped him at the store since his wife's death. "Just old school work ethic. … He’s here at 7:30 in the morning. He leaves at 5. If somebody calls him, he answers the phone on Sunday and he’ll come down and get a part or order a part.”
George Southerland knows his friends have wondered how long he would continue with the store. For the last few years, even before the pandemic, he wasn't making money, just trying to break even.
Southerland’s friends stayed close, checking on him. In some ways, they say he hasn’t changed. He still enjoys some Prince Albert tobacco and likes an occasional taco with mayonnaise. And friends say he’s maintained his sharp, feisty, occasionally stubborn and always lovable demeanor.
“He always knew what was going on in Myrtle Beach,” Ballard said. “Just funny and so kind and sweet.”
Burns said he and his neighbor quickly became friends after Burns retired to the area.
“He’s one of those guys,” Burns said. “If you knew George and at the end of your life somebody said list the characters, 5-10 characters, he’d be on that list, maybe near the top. In a good way.”
George Southerland said he finally agreed to sell his store to a group with ties to Ann LeMay, whose Myrtle Beach roots led him to believe that the place would have a brighter future. He's proud of the building, which he maintains is well built and even holds a bomb shelter.
“I wish I knew what they were going to put here,” he said.
Crews have already started renovating the store, but LeMay said she hasn’t decided what will go there. She owns other buildings on Broadway. One is under construction and will have an architectural firm downstairs and an upstairs apartment.
“We’re just trying to dress the area up and bring quality businesses in,” she said. “I was raised in Myrtle Beach, so I’m interested in making it the best it can be."
Southerland is already focused on his next gig.
Even though he’s out of The Parts Store, he’s not leaving that world entirely. His friend Dougherty now runs an automotive business in Mauldin and she’s built a 3,000-square-foot warehouse for Southerland’s parts, offering to let him stay there with her a few weeks each month and continue working.
But first, Southerland said he needs to see a few doctors and make sure he’s taking care of himself. Get healthy now, then get back to the job — though not working quite so much.
“Then I’ll have time,” he said. “I won’t have to stay on the phone.”
