With a Beneath the Sea theme, the Long Bay Symphony Guild will present The Sea Turtle Tea on Saturday, March 14.
Proceeds of the tea go to the Long Bay Symphony and to its Youth Symphony, providing scholarships up to $500 for young musicians to attend music camp in the summer.
“The youth program, under the direction of Nyamka Odsuren, provides professional training and performance opportunities for about 60 students each year,” the symphony’s website, longbaysymphony.com/youth-symphony/, says.
“This program serves to enhance a young musician’s musical training in a challenging and educational environment. Students accepted into the program will be provided professional instruction and learn discipline and how to work collaboratively toward an artistic goal.
“Select Youth Symphony chamber ensembles (string quartet, brass quintet, woodwind quintet) will also receive professional coaching and the possibility for numerous performances at various events, including in the lobby at Long Bay Symphony Classical Series concerts and select players are given opportunities to perform as section players in the Long Bay Symphony.”
The event is from 1-3 p.m. at Kimbels at Wachesaw Plantation, 1930 Governors Landing Road, Murrells Inlet, and will include a presentation by the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol.
“They’re beautiful, and it’s incredible how these little sea turtles come up out of the ground in masses,” said Marilyn Keyser, past-president of the guild.
“Between the fishermen and the trash in the ocean, what happens to them is upsetting.”
The $45 per person tickets for the event are available by calling Keyser at 843-503-2794 or the LBS office at 843-448-8379.
The tea will include, along with the presentation by the sea turtle patrol, a 45-minute presentation by several members of the youth orchestra, hors d’oeuvres, lunch, and a silent auction.
More than a dozen baskets will be auctioned off including those containing Berna Frontiero embroidered products, a cooking with wine assortment, a collection just for a dog owner, four-person golf packages and everything for the tea lover.
A full lunch with tea sandwiches, all kinds of salads, freshly grilled veggies and pastries is included, and alcohol will be available for purchase.
“Everything will be done with very clever underwater themes,” Keyser said.
“When people call about buying tickets, they always say they can’t wait to see how the event will be decorated with year. We’re very creative, always go outside the norm, and create themes beyond what people would expect.
“The tea is a really nice day for the ladies to get out and enjoy a day together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.