They called them “forgotten warriors,” those men and women from the Grand Strand and elsewhere who served in the Korean War some 70 years ago.
But they were solemnly remembered Friday afternoon at Warbird Park in The Market Common when a monument was dedicated in their honor by the veterans-loving group known as Days of Thunder (South Carolina Chapter 3).
About 40,000 Americans died in the Korean War and another 7,500 remain unaccounted for. They answered the call of duty in a then-little known country in Asia near China and Japan and in bloody battles that were fought in the freezing cold and unforgiving mountainous terrain.
It was a bitter war that to this day has left Korea divided into two countries with tens of thousands of American troops still stationed south of the 38th parallel.
At Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park Friday — on the occasion known as National POW/MIA Day — about 100 people paused to reflect on the service rendered so long ago by those Americans who fought in the Korean War.
Among many American flags and the state flag of South Carolina, they prayed. They bowed their heads. They stood at attention with hands on their hearts as Laura Boronski sang the national anthem. They listened as a member of Days of Thunder recited an in-depth version of the Pledge of Allegiance.
In addition, Mark Kruea, public information officer from the city, read a proclamation declaring Friday POW/MIA Recognition Day in Myrtle Beach.
A table with full place-sittings and empty chairs was in the middle of the ceremony, each empty plate and glass and vacant chair representing a member of the branch of the Armed Forces who was missing.
“Let us remember and never forget their sacrifices,” a Days of Thunder member said as he placed a visored soldier’s hat on top of one of the plates. One by one, a soldier’s hat was reverently placed on each plate — representing those who had served from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.
After the saluting and singing and words of remembrance, a black cover was removed from a large two-tiered stone marker. It read, in part:
“Forgotten Warriors” Honored by the Grand Strand. Korean Conflict. June 25,1950-July 27, 1953.”
The marker, which will now be known at the Grand Strand’s Korean War Memorial, is within a stone’s throw of the fighter jets on display at Warbird Park. Jets that saw lot of combat in the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other troubled places — but not, for the most part, in any aspect of the war in Korea.
So why is the Korean War frequently overlooked or why is it that those who served there are called "forgotten warriors”?
Part of the reason is the timing of the Korean War — a war that was sandwiched between World War II and the Vietnam War. It’s a conflict that seems to have gotten lost among the much more costly (and well known) wars in Europe and the Pacific and in Southeast Asia.
Nevertheless, Bob Molloy, who was the second president of the Days of Thunder chapter that donated the Korean War monument at Warbird Park, said that the Korean veterans deserve their just recognition.
Long overdue recognition, in fact.
“They’ve been forgotten as to what they did for our country,” Molloy said. “They got lost in the return home and just started getting their lives up with whatever matter they were going to do. They were completely forgotten about.
“The conditions they lived under, during the time of their service … those that they fought with and slept with and ate with and the work that they did. The battles that they fought. They just seem to have gone off into oblivion.”
David Maxwell, president of South Carolina chapter 3, Days of Thunder, looked out over the crowd at the Korean monument dedication ceremony and agreed that there were few if any young people. The great majority of those gathered there appeared to be in their 60s, 70s or 80s. Teens or college-aged young folks seemed to be nonexistent.
Maxwell said that part of Days of Thunder’s mission is to educate and go to schools and talk to kids. The task, he said, is to impress upon young people “to remember what all the veterans in the world have done to sacrifice for our country so we can do what we want to do.”
And about how many veterans of the Korean War live on the Grand Strand?
Maxwell said he doesn’t know.
“It was a while ago, and they’re getting old and dwindling every day.”
