An Horry County tax map shows the city of Myrtle Beach's property that includes the southern end of PirateLand Family Camping Resort and the northern tip of Lakewood Camping Resort. The city owns about 143 acres of the land including the 12.32-acre lake that straddles the line between the two campgrounds. The city has been leasing the property to the the two campgrounds but the leases are due to expire on Feb. 15, 2020. The PirateLand property is shaded yellow and the Lakewood property is shaded blue. The city's property line is in red.