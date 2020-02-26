Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns for president at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday. Sanders' campaign staffers estimated the crowd at more than 2,850. The Democratic primary in South Carolina is on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders signs are placed in the chairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center before the campaign for president rally on Wednesday. Sanders' campaign staffers estimated the crowd at more than 2,850. The Democratic primary in South Carolina is on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
People cheer as Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns for president at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday. Sanders' campaign staffers estimated the crowd at more than 2,850. The Democratic primary in South Carolina is on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jennifer Mitulski emigrated from Vietnam. She served in the U.S. Army during the first Gulf War. She stood in line to vote at Socastee High School in 2016, but by 9 p.m. she was tired and hungry so she never cast a ballot. On Wednesday she joined more than 2,850 others and her support dog Bubbles to support Sen. Bernie Sanders' bid for the presidency. "I don't want Trump. He says he supports veterans and then takes money from them to build his wall," she said. "We don't need him. We need Bernie Sanders. He will support veterans. He's a first-generation immigrant. He won't do what Trump has done." The Democratic primary in South Carolina is on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters are all ages at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in the campaign for president rally on Wednesday. Sanders' campaign staffers estimated the crowd at more than 2,850. The Democratic primary in South Carolina is on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“How does it feel to be a bunch of radicals?” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela asked the crowd that packed the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday to see 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Vermont senator and self-described Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders.
The people cheered, waving their “Bernie” signs in typical Sanders fan fashion. The cheers grew louder as Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner promoted Sander’s policies, including Medicare for All and legal marijuana. Things are only impossible, she said, “until the day before it’s done.”
The ambient echo of more than 2,800 voices grew into a crescendo as Sanders took the stage to pitch his vision of America, offering his plans to provide free health care, guarantee abortion rights, pass gun control legislation, close private prisons, combat climate change, legalize marijuana, sign comprehensive immigration reform, raise teacher salaries and improve education, among other things.
Bernie Sanders rallies in Myrtle Beach before Saturday's primary
“We must, and we will, defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president; the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country,” Sanders said before launching into an attack against the sitting president, labeling him a racist, a bigot, a sexist and a xenophobe. “And those are his good qualities,” he joked.
Sanders supporters are predominately a coalition of younger liberals, people of color and working-class folks, although the convention center was filled with people of all ages and hair colors.
“We’re going to win this election not just because Trump is a liar and a fraud,” Sanders said. “We’re going to win this election because we’re putting together the strongest grassroots movement this country has seen in a long time.”
Sander’s appeal to millennials and the working class isn’t surprising. Millennials are the first generation in U.S. history who economists predict will be financially worse off than their parents, with recent wage growth failing to keep up with the cost of living.
“Take a look at the last 50 polls,” he said. “We beat Trump in 47 of them. We are beating Trump because our agenda is the agenda of the working families of this country who are sick and tired of working longer hours for low wages and seeing almost all new income go to the top 1%.”
The Vermont progressive pitched increased funding for low-income schools, affordable child care, and increasing teacher retention by raising teacher wages to at least $60,000.
“That is important all over this country; it is especially important here in South Carolina,” he said. “I don’t have to tell you in South Carolina, you’ve got a very significant education crisis. And I believe that all kids are entitled to quality education, not just simply an education based on where their zip code is.”
Then he brought up health care, criticizing drug and insurance companies and advocated guaranteed health care for all.
“The American people are sick and tired of being ripped off by the drug companies that charge us the highest prices in the world,” he said. “This is speaking to the cruelty of this system: 500,000 people go bankrupt because of medically-related debt. What that means is that somebody who is struggling through cancer, fighting for their life, somebody is struggling with severe heart illness, somebody is struggling with Alzheimer’s; you’ve got enough to worry about fighting for your life that you’re not going to worry that your family’ going to face financial ruin.”
A point of attack by other Democratic candidates is how he plans to pay for his health care plan, one of the most expensive of all his high-dollar ideas. If Sanders managed to get his health care plan along with everything else he wants to accomplish past a bitterly divided Congress, the total cost of his agenda is between $50 and $60 trillion over 10 years. But economists – and the New York Times – have said his new revenue sources still don’t match up to the total cost of everything he wants to accomplish.
Sanders supporter and first-generation immigrant Jennifer Mitulski wasn’t worried, though, and said she considered Sanders’ plans a “starting point for negotiating."
"He’s about negotiating, meeting everybody in the middle," she said. "Trump is like what my 3-year-old was, stomping his feet, pounding his fist. He wants it all and he wants it now. You can’t be that way.”
Amber LaPointe, another Sanders supporter and single mom who lives in Myrtle Beach, said she wasn’t concerned about the cost, either.
“When I was in elementary school, there was this poster: shoot for the moon, and if you miss, you still land among the stars,” she said. “It’s an easy talking point with anybody who’s not a supporter. Just ask them, are you making more than $250,000 a year? No? Then OK, you’re fine. But that money, it wouldn’t greatly affect my life and the people who matter to me.”
Sanders spent several minutes promoting his plans to combat climate change, citing the danger that rising sea levels pose to coastal cities.
“The American people understand that climate change is not a hoax, but an existential threat to our country and to the entire world. I don’t have to tell the people of South Carolina about that,” he said, citing climate scientists’ dire warnings of coastal cities like Myrtle Beach being partly submerged at the end of the century, and pitching a plan to combat climate change that he claims would “create up to 20 million good-paying union jobs as we move our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.”
Toward the end of his speech, he said he would end private prisons and mass incarceration, linking those issues to the war on drugs, which has disproportionally packed America’s prisons with people of color.
“There’s some things a president can do with executive order, some things you need legislation for,” Sanders said. “One of the things you can do with executive order, and I will do on my first day in the White House, is to legalize marijuana.”
The statement got Sanders one of his biggest cheers of the afternoon, which morphed into chants of “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie!”
Legalizing marijuana has widespread bi-partisan support. The Pew Research Center reports that more than 90% of Americans are in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes, and 67% support legalizing it recreationally. Indeed, 33 states and the District of Columbia have passed medical marijuana laws, while recreational pot is legal in 11 states plus D.C.
While some legislation that would give the cannabis industry access to banks is working its way through Congress, nothing has reached President Trump’s desk. Sanders’ plan calls for legalizing cannabis and reinvesting tax revenue from a legal market into communities of color, who have been hit hardest by the criminalization of marijuana use.
“How many people here know somebody arrested for possession of marijuana?” Sanders asked. Hundreds of people raised their hand. “This is what the war on drugs has done and this is why we’re going to expunge the record of those who were arrested.”
But for all his big ideas, what are Sanders’ chances of actually getting them through Congress, let alone winning the presidency?
“I’m not going to kid anybody and tell you the kind of changes that we’re going to bring about are going to be done easily,” he said, bringing up the women’s movement, the end of segregation and the gay rights movement. “The truth is that the only way historically that real change has ever taken place is never by the top down; always by the bottom up.”
Another perceived weakness is Sanders' self-described Democratic Socialist ideology. To be clear, Democratic Socialism is not the same thing as Soviet-era Socialism in that the ideology doesn’t advocate for the government ownership of major industries (although Sanders’ Medicare for All plan would mean the elimination of private health insurance).
“There’s 100% difference,” LaPointe said. “He still cares for our country, he still wants our country to run well, but he understands that a country isn’t a flag. It’s not the corporations that are inside of the country, it’s the people living inside of it. If our people are good in this country, that’s the trickle-down effect. Not giving tax breaks to corporations; that never trickles down to the working class. I don’t expect it to be perfect if he gets into office, I don’t expect every promise to be made, but I know that he’ll fight 100% the whole time he’s there.”
If polls are right, Americans don’t like socialism, and a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed only 35 percent of Americans would consider voting for a socialist. But all six national head-to-head matchup polls conducted in February show Sanders beating Trump. Only five of those polls showed Biden winning, with a poll by Emerson College showing a Trump victory by four percent.
Mitulski, the immigrant from Vietnam, is also a disabled veteran who served in the first Gulf War, and she’s not scared by Sanders’ “socialist” label. She’s also not the only veteran who supports him. His campaign has bragged of getting the most donations from members of the military.
“I won’t ever vote for anybody that takes money away from the Department of Defense for a wall, where he could have gotten the wall built, bit-by-bit, piece-by-piece,” Mitulski said, criticizing the president for building the wall through Native American territory.
Her second choices for president are billionaire Tom Steyer and moderate Midwestern Sen. Amy Klobuchar. But her first choice is Sanders, “because he’s a first-generation immigrant. He says what he means; he doesn’t back down. If he’s wrong, he says he’s wrong. And I don’t believe he’d ever do what Trump has done to the military and to the veterans.”
While Biden leads Sanders in South Carolina polls, national polls of Democratic candidates give Sanders a big lead: he’s polling at 28% while Biden comes in second at 16%.
Sanders currently has 45 pledged delegates of the 1,991 required to win the nomination without a contested Democratic convention, due to strong finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in second place with 25 delegates.
There are a total of 3,979 pledged delegates up for grabs, and if Sanders doesn’t hit that magic number required to lock him in, 771 automatic, or “superdelegates,” come into play.
Superdelegates consist of sitting Democratic members of Congress, Democratic governors, members of the Democratic National Convention, and other party leaders, most of whom are more moderate than Sanders and could sink his chance at the nomination if he doesn’t lock up 1,991 pledged delegates before the convention.
Saturday is South Carolina’s primary, where candidates are competing for 54 delegates. On March 3, known as “Super Tuesday,” 16 other states hold their primaries. A third of all pledged delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
But Sanders is focusing on South Carolina for the moment.
“I believe that if there’s a large voter turnout on Saturday, if all the people come out and vote, you bring your friends and your neighbors and your aunts and your uncle, we can win,” Sanders said. "Let us go forward together, let us defeat Trump, let us win the Democratic nomination, and let us create an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”
