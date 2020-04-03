With a few adjustments because of the coronavirus crisis, Myrtle Beach Christian Church will perform the “Journey to Jerusalem” on Good Friday, April 12, for the 30th year.
A production that depicts the last week of Jesus’ life through drama and music, Cheryl Banks, wife of senior minister Pastor Dan Banks, described it as “an offering of praise and worship to God for His providence and protection.”
The Good Friday presentation is 7 p.m. at the church at 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach.
There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted.
Those donations will help build La Iglesia Cristiana de Ponce, a church the local church is building in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
That congregation is meeting now on outdoor home patios and in a community gym, also outside.
Being performed only one night is one of the changes the coronavirus has caused because generally, “Journey to Jerusalem” is a two-night event.
But folks who don’t attend that single performance won’t have to miss it. It will be recorded, edited, and posted on the church’s Facebook page.
Typically, about 400 people attend the event, but this year, Banks said, the posted version will give people choices.
The production being performed entirely outdoors is another change because of the coronavirus. Normally, there are indoor scenes as well, but this year, social distancing is being observed.
“Naturally, we’re very interested in providing caution and care for our community, so we’ve moved everything outdoors and will not gather in an enclosed space,” Banks said.
The outdoor scenes are built at an elevated level, and the path through the woods is wide and spacious, with golf carts being provided for those who cannot walk that path for the approximately 60-minute drama.
Jeffrey Lee, whose role is the apostle Matthew who narrates the event, said there are about 75 people involved, including behind-the-scenes folks working with things such as construction, lighting, and the video.
Leroy Green, an elder in the church, has been playing the role of Caiaphas for about two decades. Caiaphas was the high priest who organized a plot to have Jesus put to death.
“It’s a hard duty to play a bad guy, but people need to know what it’s all about,” Green said. “If somebody doesn’t [play that role], we’re really not portraying what our Savior went through when He gave His life for our sins.”
Banks, who does a lot of the costuming work, said each year, those costumes become more elaborate and more authentic.
She also said some of the props are as old as the production.
“Because some of them stay out in the elements, and there are new repairs and work to be done.”
Green said he hopes the take-away from the production is for lives to be changed forever.
“This builds my faith even stronger than it was before. It lets me know I have a Lord and Savior I can depend on Who is always going to be there.”
Lee agrees.
“I want folks to grasp that this happened, this is real, this took place,” he said.
“People are afraid of many things right now, and this is the answer to all of that. Christ died and was resurrected and came back.
“He conquered the grave 2,000 years ago and He can conquer everything.”
Banks said every aspect of “Journey to Jerusalem” has been prayed over.
“Our prayer is that people can be still in these troubled moments and drink in God and His Presence,” he said.
