Horry County officials plan to sue the city of Myrtle Beach over city leaders’ efforts to sell campground property that generates millions of dollars each year for Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The county signaled its intentions in a court document filed Friday. Written by deputy county attorney Randy Haldi, the filing is what’s known as a lis pendens, a Latin term that means “suit pending.” This type of record notifies anyone who might want to buy a piece of property that its title is in question. The document filed by the county states that the county is preparing to pursue an action against Myrtle Beach over nearly 145 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city expects to sell those properties to the two campground owners for a combined $60 million.
“We’re going to do what we can do legally to protect that property so that we can protect the airport,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “The airport’s important to Horry County.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment on the potential lawsuit, saying the city typically doesn’t discuss litigation.
The dispute centers on a 2004 agreement between the county and the city that outlines how the revenues generated from the campground land should be divided. The city leases the property to the two campground owners for $3.6 million annually. As part of the agreement with the county, the city sends 75% of the lease revenue — about $2.7 million — to the county to be used at the airport, which the county manages.
But the city maintains the county contract strictly deals with lease revenues, not the proceeds from the sale of the land.
Myrtle Beach City Council took an initial vote to sell the property on Nov. 10. A second vote is needed to approve the sale, and that’s scheduled for next month.
The city’s proposal has irked county officials. They object to the sale because of the impact the lost revenue would have on airport operations. They also maintain the proposal does not meet the city’s legal obligations to the county.
“The sole purpose of the money generated from [the properties] is to support the airport,” Gardner said. “If that is sold and that money goes somewhere else, it won’t be supporting the airport.”
Friday’s filing was not unexpected. On Nov. 6, Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell sent a letter to Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen outlining the county’s concerns.
The city acquired the land from the federal government after World War II when the government deeded the city the land as surplus property.
County officials maintain that both the 1948 deed to the property from the U.S. Government and the 1953 release from the federal government “are expressly premised on agreement that these properties are intended for the use and benefit of the airport,” according to the county’s letter to the city.
“This fundamental understanding” was the basis for the 2004 city-county agreement, Gosnell wrote.
The administrator gave Myrtle Beach officials 10 days to confirm that the city intended to comply with the 1953 release, “wherein the city obligated itself to ‘utilize any revenue derived from the use, lease, or disposition’ of the properties for the benefit of the airport.”
In the court document filed Friday, the county's deputy attorney wrote that the upcoming action will focus on the “rights and obligations of the parties.”
If the county sues, this would be the third major city-county dispute to wind up in court in the last two years.
In August, the two sides agreed to settle a 2019 lawsuit that the city filed over the county collecting a hospitality fee inside city limits without the city's consent. Most aspects of that case have been resolved, though the parties are still waiting for the S.C. Supreme Court to determine how $19 million in fee collections will be distributed.
In a 2018 case, the county and Horry County Schools argued that the city withheld millions in public funds from the county and the school district. The city planned to use that money for infrastructure projects in The Market Common area. That case remains pending in court.
