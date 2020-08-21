Phyllis Marlette was honored for her years of dedicated service to Hope House of Myrtle Beach (HHMB) at the August board of directors meeting.
In January 2015, Phyllis arrived at Myrtle Beach High School to volunteer in the Hope House closet and was given minimal instruction. In three hours, the HHMB Closet began to transform into a beautifully organized space. Phyllis returned the following week, and her responsibilities soon grew as she used her gifts to best serve the students of Hope House.
In her five years with Hope House, Phyllis has worked with three teaching assistant/testing coordinators, two guidance counselors, and two principals at Myrtle Beach High School.
She also served on Hope House’s board of directors from 2017 to 2019, when she retired.
“Phyllis is truly the fabric that makes Hope House of Myrtle Beach what it is today. Her knowledge, expertise, volunteer heart, and caring spirit have made her truly invaluable,” said HHMB President Sharlene Zwing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.