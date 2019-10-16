Experience a taste of the Mediterranean on the Grand Strand at this year’s Myrtle Beach Greek Festival.
Now in its 28th year, the four-day event has returned to the grounds of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church with traditional food, drinks, dancing and music. The event begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
“It’s a celebration of Greek culture and history,” organizer Penny Vlandis said. She and others have worked since January in preparation for this year’s festival, with numerous Greek dishes being prepared over the past few weeks.
Cuisine offered during the festivities includes Greek fries with feta cheese, gyros, lamb, moussaka and spanakopita, or Greek spinach pie.
Desserts have become a staple of the annual affair, with many choosing to take the treats home with them. Those on this year’s menu include loukoumades — Greek doughnuts topped with honey, syrup and cinnamon — and baklava. Visitors can purchase pre-packaged pastries or buy their own custom assortment.
Festival goers who want to wash down dishes can quench their thirsts with some Greek beer or wine or opt for some frappé coffee.
At the festival’s Greek market, shoppers can pick up some nonperishable groceries and souvenirs, and there is also a kids inflatable section.
The church first conducted services in 1977. In 1991, it relocated from Little River Road to its current location off of U.S. 17 Bypass.
During church tours, visitors can view the iconography depicting saints and the story of Jesus Christ.
Once again, young people from the community will be dancing to Greek music at different times throughout the festival and attendees are invited to do the same.
Organizers encourage festival attendees to park at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant at 1401 29th Ave. North and use the free shuttle service offered.
Admission is $1 per day. Kids 10 years old and under get in free.
The church is located at 3301 33rd Ave. Extension North, Myrtle Beach. More information can be found at www.myrtlebeachgreekfestival.com.
