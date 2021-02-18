Gun maker plans to open shooting range, retail store in former Sun News building

The lights are on in the former newsroom at old offices of The Sun News. The site will now be Palmetto State Armory. The 69,000 square foot building and nearly eight acres of land is located off Frontage Road East just north of U.S. 501 along U.S. 17 Bypass. The Sun News moved its operations to Grissom Parkway and 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com