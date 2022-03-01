A group of Grande Dunes residents appealed a decision by the city’s Community Appearance Board that supports the construction of a 305-unit apartment complex near their homes, according to court records filed this week.
The neighbors contend the CAB lacks the authority to approve these plans, which the petition says don’t comply with the city’s zoning code. The residents also assert that city officials withheld public records related to the project until after the CAB approved them. The petitioners are asking the circuit court to reverse the CAB’s decision.
“The CAB’s decision approving its layout and design and the manner in which the CAB and the City’s Zoning Administrator administered this matter was and is in clear and direct violation of the City’s zoning code and contrary to law,” the court filing states. “The Petitioners also seek relief for violations of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment on the appeal, saying via email that the city typically doesn’t discuss pending litigation.
The dispute stems from the CAB’s Jan. 27 approval of the design of the Cottages apartment complex in the Grande Dunes development, according to the filing. The eight petitioners listed in court records all live in the area near 76th Avenue North. The group includes former city councilman Chuck Martino, local activist and businessman Terry Livingston and criminal defense attorney Kirk Truslow.
The property at issue is a nearly 27-acre tract located near the intersection of 76 Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass. It fronts U.S. 17 Bypass between 71st Avenue North and 76th Avenue North.
The property is part of what’s known as the Grande Dunes PUD, a district that allows different types of residential and commercial development. But the neighbors maintain this tract is not zoned for an apartment complex, though it could hold a horse farm, single-family homes or a residential care facility for people with mental or physical disabilities.
“Neither the Two-Family or Multifamily residential dwellings contemplated by the Cottages can, by the exercise of common sense, logic, or otherwise, be interpreted to be a ‘horse farm’, ‘single-family residential dwelling’ or a ‘residential care facility for persons with mental or physical handicaps’ as two-family and multifamily residential dwellings are defined in the City’s zoning code and excluded from being constructed in the R-7 zoning classification,” the filing states.
The appeal also accuses the city’s zoning administrator of making “improper unilateral legislative determinations in this and other cases involving the Grande Dunes PUD."
Any changes to the concept of the district such as density, development schedule or the height of buildings must be approved by city ordinance, according to the complaint.
The filing states that the way this process was handled did not allow for sufficient public comment and circumvented the planning commission and Myrtle Beach City Council.
Along with the zoning issues, neighbors contend there would be other problems with building the apartment complex there. Specifically, they worry about the additional traffic. The Cottages would provide access directly onto 76th Avenue North for both the complex and an adjoining 325-unit development called the Willows, according to court records.
"The intersection of 76th Ave. N. and US 17 Bypass is an intersection known to be prone to severe accidents and was referred to during CAB meetings on the Cottages plan as a 'death trap," the filing states.
Last summer, the city found that 76th Avenue North and 79th Avenue North had problems with speeding and the city agreed to take action to address the issue, according to the appeal. Neighbors have pointed out that both avenues are two-lane roads and residents in the area often walk dogs, jog and ride bicycles in the community.
“The CAB’s approval of the Cottages plan fails to take into consideration the substantial impact the Cottages development would have on the public health, safety and welfare of surrounding property owners, and the devaluation of their properties caused by the substantial increases in the density of development and traffic flow from the Cottages,” the filing states.
Transparency is also a focal point of the action.
On Dec. 20, one of the petitioners filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city seeking “plans, records, drawings, traffic studies, traffic impact assessments, and all other documents submitted for the development of property or properties along US 17 Bypass between 67th Street North and 76th Street North,” according to the appeal.
The Willows and the Cottages were the only developments relevant to the request.
The city provided access to documents related to the Willows but not the Cottages, according to the court filing. The city did not provide any reason why the Cottage documents were not produced. The neighbors maintain the city withheld the records until after the CAB approved the project and tried to charge a $1,000 fee for documents that were available in a digital format.
“The failure of the City, by and through the office of its Zoning Administrator, to supply information in a timely manner as required by FOIA has adversely affected, and continues to adversely impact, (a) the ability of Petitioners to obtain information and documents required to fully assess the appropriateness of the procedures employed by the Zoning Administrator in matters associated with the Cottages plan and (b) actions that could have been taken by the Petitioners if the information was properly released,” the filing states. “In addition, Petitioners request an award of attorney’s fees, costs and expenses for failure to comply with the requirements of FOIA.”
John Leiter, the attorney who filed the appeal, said his clients' primary focus is the impact of the project on the community.
"They are very concerned about the process and having the city hear their concerns," he said. "But more importantly, they are concerned about the quality of life issues related to the Cottages development."
