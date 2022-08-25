Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation.
But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes.
The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway west to U.S. 17; 21st Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard west to U.S. 17; 67th Avenue North at U.S. 17 Bypass; and U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections.
There will be a public information meeting Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot to discuss the U.S. 501 safety improvements. The depot is located at 851 Broadway St.
Cannon Road is between 3rd Avenue South and Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
Currently traffic flowing north on Cannon crosses U.S. 501, without a traffic light, over two lanes of eastbound traffic and a left turn lane edged with a grassy median with curbing. Once traffic crosses into the west-bound lanes of U.S. 501, there is also a right turn lane to navigate before crossing over the railroad tracks.
The state Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reports 84 crashes at the juncture from 2014-2018 with four being head-on collisions. There were 39 injuries with five being listed as serious injuries.
“The 501 intersection is also, to me, is absolutely critical. The Canon Road, 3rd Avenue South, 501 area has been a nightmare for years,” city councilman John Krajc said Tuesday, describing how tourist traffic blends with local, industrial and contract labor traffic. “That is one of our worst intersections for auto accidents in the city.”
The U.S. 501-3rd Avenue South area fares better in the state statistics with 30 crashes and 11 injuries from 2016-2021.
Today, traffic on 3rd Avenue South is faced with a right or left turn directed by stop lights on the federal highway.
The improvements include a series of concrete medians added to U.S. 501 at Cannon Road allowing for eastbound highway traffic to turn left onto Cannon Road to the north and west-bound traffic will be able to turn left on to Cannon Road’s southern leg. Another concrete median will be placed on U.S. 501 thinning out at the 3rd Avenue South intersection to allow for traffic to make a U-turn giving it access to the businesses on the western-flowing side of U.S. 501 and the northern leg of Cannon Road.
The improvements block traffic from traveling from one side of Cannon, crossing U.S. 501 traffic lanes and turn lanes, and continuing on to Cannon.
The improvements will reduce the potential for crashes by 75% at Cannon Road and 17% at 3rd Avenue South, according to the state’s statistics.
The 3rd Avenue South improvements include adding a concrete median from the Beach Crossing shopping center to the U.S. 501 intersection.
The corridor safety improvements for 21st Avenue North include painting ladder type stripes into the existing parallel line crosswalks that form a block around the intersections of U.S. 17, Greens Boulevard, Grissom, Oak Street and Kings Highway.
It also includes adding a step-style crossing with a concrete median in front of the Horry County Government building and the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
With the use of crosswalks, turn lanes and concrete medians, the improvements on Mr. Joe White Avenue eliminate the ability for traffic coming out of Frontage Road at Bojangles from turning left onto Joe White towards the bypass.
Concrete median plans also limit traffic to mostly right turns coming out of Sam’s Club and Chick-fil-A.
The plans also call for each crosswalk to be painted in a ladder-style pattern. Currently, the avenue has brick crosswalks outlined in white paint at Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway.
The proposed improvements on U.S. 17 Bypass call for installing concrete medians to make deceleration and acceleration lanes at 67th Avenue North.
Currently there is no traffic light at the intersection. McMillian-Small Funeral Home and the United States Post Office share 67th Avenue North with single family homes, apartments and churches.
“Once you see those improvements, it’s going to be one more tiny little piece to our massive puzzle called the city of Myrtle Beach that’s going to show a properly managed growth and development plan,” Krajc said.
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said he expected the state DOT to bid the projects next year so construction isn’t expected on the near horizon.
“Infrastructure is a priority for a city that is growing at the rate we’re growing,” Tucker said. “Whether that’s roads, whether that is water, sewer, stormwater – infrastructure has to be a key priority for us.”
Ian Livingston Brooking, ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com, contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.