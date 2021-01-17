Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes died overnight after struggling with COVID-19, the city announced Sunday.
Rhodes served as the city’s mayor for three terms (2006-2017). He was also known for managing the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament. Funeral arrangements have not been completed.
"The City of Myrtle Beach mourns the loss of former Mayor John Rhodes," the city's Facebook post stated. "Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."
The city saw major changes during Rhodes’ leadership: the development of The Market Common at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, and the construction of the boardwalk, the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Savannah’s Playground.
“John aimed high,” former city councilman Wayne Gray said. “When I think about John’s career in his restaurant and tourism and business and then his philanthropy and the Beach Ball Classic and bringing sports tourism and the exposure of basketball and his role as the mayor, he was not afraid to aim high. And I say that with gratitude and admiration.”
Rhodes was known for his colorful and often blunt public comments, and his leadership style drew supporters as well as detractors who didn’t appreciate his “Rhodes’ way or the highway” approach.
That didn’t deter Rhodes. Gray served with the former mayor during all 12 of Rhodes’ years in city government, sitting to his immediate left on the council dais.
“He would kid people that his left thigh was constantly bruised,” Gray said. “Because that was me grabbing it or hitting it when I knew he was getting ready to say something was probably too refreshingly open or bold or honest. … That was John. We probably need more of that.”
Gray had known Rhodes long before his tenure as mayor. Gray is a year younger than Rhodes’ oldest son and they grew up playing in the same sports leagues. A former Myrtle Beach High School standout, Gray also played at the Beach Ball Classic.
“John has been the common denominator for the last 40 years of that high school basketball tournament,” Gray said. “Look at where he took that tournament.”
Rhodes helped transform the BBC from an eight-team event at Socastee High School to a nationally recognized tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The BBC showcased Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Mike Bibby and Jermaine O’Neal before their NBA careers. The tournament just celebrated its 40th anniversary last month and Rhodes was again a fixture there.
“He truly loved Myrtle Beach,” said Chad Smith, Rhodes’ right hand in running the BBC. “Some may have liked him, some may have not. But he loved Myrtle Beach.”
Tracking a relationship that reached back decades, Mayor Brenda Bethune laughs about a memory she shared with Rhodes.
Describing the ribbon ceremony for her Little White Dress Bridal Boutique in 2008, she and then-Mayor Rhodes joked with the giant pair of scissors used to cut the ribbon for the grand openings.
“I put the scissors up and it looked like his head was in the scissors,” she said. “Jokingly, I said, ‘When I run against you for mayor, this is what the picture will be.’
“Now, I never planned on running for mayor, that was the furthest thing from my mind, but we joked about it and laughed. I can’t find that picture anywhere.”
Bethune did run for mayor and defeated Rhodes in 2017, but their friendship continued.
“We would have lunch and talk and laugh,” she said. “He was just that type of guy — humor, joking, sarcasm — and everybody loved him.”
Bethune echoed what others have repeated: Rhodes’ legacy for the city of Myrtle Beach includes the partnership with the county at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, the development of The Market Common, construction of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and the Beach Ball Classic.
“John did leave a legacy here and he had so much love for this community. It’s all he ever wanted, to make it better,” she said.
Tracking the relationship back further to her teen years, Bethune talked about ending spring break weeks with her family and father’s business associates at Rhodes’ Gullyfield Restaurant.
Rhodes was “very, very close friends” with her father William “Spud” Spadoni and brother Nicky Spadoni. Spud Spadoni owned the Anheuser-Busch distributorship and would bring people into town to work events during Spring Break.
“At the end of the weekend, Saturday nights, every year for at least for 15 to 20 years, we would end it at Gullyfield,” she referred to Rhodes’ restaurant he owned from 1974 to 1999. “John had an area set up and John would come over and entertain everyone because he was quite the entertainer. He always had jokes.
“I just remember the ease of which he would just make everybody feel warm and welcome and he did so with humor. I think that’s probably my fondest memories of him are those Saturday nights ending that event at the Gullyfield with him.”
Bethune’s brother died in 1981 and her father died in 2007.
Former Myrtle Beach councilman Randal Wallace knew Rhodes for decades. His parents were friends with Rhodes and Wallace frequently talked with him at Shamrock's bar in the early 2000s. That’s where the local politicians and the BBC leaders would meet for drinks. Wallace served on council for one term before Rhodes ran for the mayor’s seat, and he remembers the two talking about politics.
“John was always good about giving you advice,” Wallace said. “When I ran, he said, ‘I don’t know why you want that job. You’ll be the SOB to somebody every day.’”
After Rhodes was elected, the council drew criticism for cracking down on the spring motorcycle rallies. City officials refused to issue rally-related permits for events inside the city, prompting a backlash from the biker community.
“After he got elected and we got into that motorcycle stuff, I said, ‘Well John, how do you like it so far?’” Wallace recalled.
Rhodes’ election changed the council dynamics. During Wallace’s first term on council — before Rhodes arrived — he said there were often feuds between leaders.
“We were always airing stuff out in public,” he said. “The meetings lasted forever. And he came in and changed all that. He built relationships with everybody. And so when he’d get mad at you about something, he didn’t air that out in public. He would call you and talk and it’d be fairly entertaining. It didn’t feel like you were being taken to the woodshed.”
Over the years, Rhodes became a father figure to Wallace. When Wallace's brother, campaign manager, father and stepfather died, the former mayor supported him.
“I can’t think of any one of those situations where John wasn’t one of the first people who called me,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to imagine him not being around.”
Wallace called to check on the former mayor Saturday and was told he was awake and talking. The news of Rhodes' death floored him.
“It’s been a stunning and sad day,” he said. “I didn’t see this coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.