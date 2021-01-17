John Rhodes, the folksy-but-frank former mayor who guided Myrtle Beach for a dozen years, died early Sunday at Grand Strand Medical Center after struggling with COVID-19.
He was 77 years old.
“He truly loved Myrtle Beach,” said Chad Smith, who helped Rhodes run the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament. “Some may have liked him, some may have not. But he loved Myrtle Beach.”
Rhodes built his reputation in the hospitality industry, serving as the general manager of the Yachtsman resort and running the Gullyfield Restaurant. The latter role lasted more than two decades. He also shepherded the Beach Ball into becoming one of the country’s premier high school hoops tournaments.
Rhodes served as the city’s mayor for three terms (2006-2017). Under his leadership, the city built the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, developed The Market Common and Savannah’s Playground on the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, and constructed the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“John aimed high,” former city councilman Wayne Gray said. “When I think about John’s career in his restaurant and tourism and business and then his philanthropy and the Beach Ball Classic and bringing sports tourism and the exposure of basketball and his role as the mayor, he was not afraid to aim high. And I say that with gratitude and admiration.”
Rhodes was known for his colorful and often blunt public comments.
“When you’re the mayor or council member, you’re not going to please everybody and you’re going to be criticized at times,” he told myhorrynews.com in 2017. “Anybody who knows me knows that I can take it and dish it out.”
Rhodes’ leadership style drew supporters but also detractors, those who didn’t appreciate his “Rhodes’ way or the highway” approach.
That didn’t deter him. He spoke his mind at meetings regardless of whether those in the audience — or even on those on the council — agreed with him.
“He would kid people that his left thigh was constantly bruised,” said Gray, who served with the former mayor during all 12 of Rhodes’ years in city government and sat to his immediate left on the council dais. “Because that was me grabbing it or hitting it when I knew he was getting ready to say something was probably too refreshingly open or bold or honest. … That was John. We probably need more of that.”
Gray had known Rhodes long before his tenure as mayor. Gray is a year younger than Rhodes’ oldest son and they grew up playing in the same sports leagues. A former Myrtle Beach High School basketball standout, Gray also played at the Beach Ball.
Rhodes helped transform the Beach Ball from an eight-team event at Socastee High School to a nationally recognized tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Beach Ball showcased Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Mike Bibby and Jermaine O’Neal before their NBA careers. The tournament just celebrated its 40th anniversary last month and Rhodes was again a fixture there.
“John has been the common denominator for the last 40 years of that high school basketball tournament,” Gray said. “Look at where he took that tournament.”
Long an advocate of sports tourism, Rhodes encouraged the city to invest in newer facilities to attract youth tournaments.
“Certainly the emphasis of sports tourism has spilled over to a much larger community than the boundaries of Myrtle Beach,” said Bill Pritchard, the city planning commission’s chairman. “You see what's happening in North Myrtle Beach. … Conway and CCU certainly have benefited from the vision that he had of this being an area that can become significant in the sports tourism area and that economic realm. It's been very significant to expanding our season for our hoteliers and restauranteurs. He's going to be missed.”
Tracking a relationship that reached back decades, Mayor Brenda Bethune laughs about a memory she shared with Rhodes.
Describing the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her Little White Dress Bridal Boutique in 2008, she and then-Mayor Rhodes joked with the giant pair of scissors used to cut the ribbon for the grand openings.
“I put the scissors up and it looked like his head was in the scissors,” she said. “Jokingly, I said, ‘When I run against you for mayor, this is what the picture will be.’
“Now, I never planned on running for mayor, that was the furthest thing from my mind, but we joked about it and laughed. I can’t find that picture anywhere.”
Bethune did run for mayor and defeated Rhodes in 2017, but their friendship continued.
“We would have lunch and talk and laugh,” she said. “He was just that type of guy — humor, joking, sarcasm — and everybody loved him.”
Going back to her teen years, Bethune talked about ending spring break weeks with her family and father’s business associates at Rhodes’ Gullyfield Restaurant.
Rhodes was “very, very close friends” with her father William “Spud” Spadoni and brother Nicky Spadoni. Spud Spadoni owned the Anheuser-Busch distributorship and would bring people into town to work events during spring break (Bethune’s brother died in 1981 and her father died in 2007).
“At the end of the weekend, Saturday nights, every year for at least for 15 to 20 years, we would end it at Gullyfield,” she said of the restaurant Rhodes owned from the mid-1970s to 1999. “John had an area set up and John would come over and entertain everyone because he was quite the entertainer. He always had jokes.
“I just remember the ease of which he would just make everybody feel warm and welcome and he did so with humor. I think that’s probably my fondest memories of him are those Saturday nights ending that event at the Gullyfield with him.”
Rhodes opened the Gullyfield the same year Mark Lazarus’s father opened the South Myrtle Beach Grand Prix. Lazarus remembers Rhodes bringing his kitchen staff over to the race park a few times each week to ride the grand prix cars. Lazarus eventually worked at the Gullyfield and developed a friendship with Rhodes.
Through his involvement with youth sports and the Beach Ball, Rhodes developed relationships with big-name coaches across the country.
When Rhodes hosted an annual meeting for ACC basketball coaches, he let Lazarus tend bar. That’s how he met legends such as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and UNC’s Dean Smith.
“He knew them all,” Lazarus said of Rhodes.
Lazarus remembers one Thanksgiving weekend he came home from Fork Union Military Academy and Rhodes let him borrow his Jeep.
“Don’t drive it on the beach,” Rhodes warned.
Lazarus didn’t listen. He not only drove the Jeep on the beach, he wrecked it near 82nd Avenue and had to be hospitalized.
To pay for Rhodes’ insurance deductible, Lazarus pulled up all of the old carpet in the Gullyfield restaurant by hand. Rhodes didn’t hold the wreck against him.
“John was my lifelong friend and mentor,” Lazarus said.
The two men would later work together when Rhodes was mayor and Lazarus served on Horry County Council, first as a councilman and later as chairman. They collaborated on beach renourishment after major hurricanes, campaigned for a penny tax for road building and negotiated airport projects. There were many trips to Columbia and Washington D.C.
“We rolled up our sleeves and worked together,” Lazarus said, adding that they occasionally had to put their friendship aside when navigating county-city disputes. “When he dug a hole in the sand, man you better hold on. … He was a great guy.”
Rhodes suffered a health scare in late 2012 when he suffered a brain aneurysm and underwent surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina. He quickly recovered and won his third term in office the following year.
During his later years in office, Rhodes made multiple trips to China. He often talked about the importance of Chinese investment in area golf courses and real estate. He also saw the trips as helpful in promoting tourism.
“As mayor of a resort city, I have an obligation to find people to come here,” Rhodes told myhorrynews.com in 2017. “Tourism is our lifeblood and the Chinese have become the largest bloc and the biggest spending bloc of tourists to this country.”
In 2016, Lazarus and Rhodes traveled to China on an economic development trip. They returned and talked about the possibility of a $100 million Chinese cultural center being built at the former Hard Rock Park site, but those plans never came to fruition. In late 2018, Rhodes was part of a company that bought that property, though there’s been no major redevelopment there since then.
Lazarus, who was unseated the year after Rhodes lost his reelection bid, said the former mayor often looked for new ways to draw more tourists to the beach.
“He was always thinking about something to do, a better way to do things, how we could bring more people into town,” he said.
One common refrain from Rhodes’ friends Sunday was that he always advocated for the city.
"There's no one on any political front, regardless of politics, who could deny that John Rhodes was one of Myrtle Beach's biggest cheerleaders," said Rhodes' friend and longtime arts advocate Diane DeVaughn Stokes. "It didn't matter if you were a Democrat or Republican, whether you agreed with John or didn't agree with John, he was passionate about the Myrtle Beach area and he wanted what was best. … He talked very down to earth to people. He was never a highfalutin politician. John was John. He was down to earth. I think the reason he got into politics was because of his love of Myrtle Beach."
Yet even after his political career was over, Rhodes remained involved in community issues. Along with his Beach Ball work, he served as chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.
"His love for this area was unending," Stokes said. "After he lost the mayoral election to Brenda Bethune, there was no doubt that he could have just traveled the world with [his wife] Terri and other things, but he continued to battle for the area. It broke John's heart, truly — and I'm sure Terri would tell you that — it broke his heart when he lost the mayoral race. And I think it was something he never expected. But he didn't let that stop him. He continued to build and grow and work with other community leaders to make Myrtle Beach a better place. He didn't let one loss interfere with his love for the area."
Friends said Rhodes' devotion to his family was obvious.
"It was beautiful to see John's love of Terri," Stokes said. "They had known each other for years and they both had been married to other people in previous lives, but they came together, got married and it was lovely to see. He took her children in and loved them and she with him. It was a beautiful relationship."
Another friend, Sally Howard, agreed that Rhodes' focus was family.
"If I was talking to John about city business or campaigns, [conversations] never went without asking about my daughter," Howard said, adding that her daughter worked at the Gullyfield in the 1980s. "He's just a very family person. He's an all-around good guy and he will be truly missed."
Former Myrtle Beach councilman Randal Wallace knew Rhodes for decades. His parents were friends with Rhodes and Wallace frequently talked with him at Shamrock's bar in the early 2000s. That’s where the local politicians and the Beach Ball leaders would meet for drinks. Wallace served on council for one term before Rhodes ran for the mayor’s seat, and he remembers the two talking about politics.
“John was always good about giving you advice,” Wallace said. “When I ran, he said, ‘I don’t know why you want that job. You’ll be the SOB to somebody every day.’”
After Rhodes was elected, the council drew criticism for cracking down on the spring motorcycle rallies. City officials refused to issue rally-related permits for events inside the city, prompting a backlash from the biker community.
“After he got elected and we got into that motorcycle stuff, I said, ‘Well John, how do you like it so far?’” Wallace recalled.
Rhodes’ election changed the council dynamics. During Wallace’s first term on council — before Rhodes arrived — he said there were often feuds between leaders.
“We were always airing stuff out in public,” he said. “The meetings lasted forever. And he came in and changed all that. He built relationships with everybody. And so when he’d get mad at you about something, he didn’t air that out in public. He would call you and talk and it’d be fairly entertaining. It didn’t feel like you were being taken to the woodshed.”
Over the years, Rhodes became a father figure to Wallace. When Wallace's brother, campaign manager, father and stepfather died, the former mayor supported him.
“I can’t think of any one of those situations where John wasn’t one of the first people who called me,” Wallace said. “It’s going to be hard to imagine him not being around.”
Wallace knew Rhodes had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Rhodes' wife made that announcement on Facebook Friday. Wallace called to check on the former mayor Saturday and was told he was awake and talking. That left him optimistic.
The news of Rhodes' death floored him.
“It’s been a stunning and sad day,” he said. “I didn’t see this coming.”
Reporters Janet Morgan, Ian Livingston Brooking and Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
