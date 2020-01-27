Nearly a year after he admitted violating the state’s campaign finance laws, a former chairman of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce paid off $33,000 in ethics penalties and fees, the State Ethics Commission confirmed.
Robert “Shep” Guyton had until Thursday to pay a penalty of $28,000 and an administrative fee of $5,000. He agreed to pay the sum a year ago — just before he was scheduled to appear before the commission to face 167 ethics charges. His case was the oldest on the commission’s docket.
The commission’s order says Guyton admitted to "unintentionally" violating state laws governing campaign contributions. Guyton acknowledged he misinterpreted the law.
Guyton, who has never spoken publicly about the case, could not be reached for comment.
On Dec. 16, Guyton had not paid off the debt, but by last week he had, according to emails from the commission.
Had Guyton not met the Jan. 23 deadline, his name would have been added to the commission’s debtors list and a judgment would have been filed against him at the Horry County Courthouse, according to an email from the commission.
Along with the fines, Guyton also received a public reprimand from the commission.
Guyton was originally set to appear for a hearing in 2010, but the case was postponed while federal authorities completed a criminal investigation. When the federal case was closed in 2016, the ethics commission scheduled a hearing for 2017. However, a new ethics panel was appointed that year and the commission changed staff attorneys, further delaying the process.
A real estate lawyer, Guyton was accused of funneling $183,000 in campaign donations through more than a dozen limited liability companies, according to ethics commission records.
The commission could have fined Guyton up to $2,000 per violation. The candidates who received the contributions have not been accused of ethics violations.
The charges stem from the 2009 election season.
On June 8, 2009, multiple cashier’s checks were issued from South Atlantic Bank payable to at least a dozen political candidates, records show. Checks of $1,000 each were written for local candidates and $3,500 checks were written to then-U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett, who was running for governor. Those amounts were the maximum allowed under state law.
Last year’s commission order states that Guyton told his bookkeeper to order 148 cashier's checks that appeared to come from 14 LLCs. One of Guyton's employees delivered the checks to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce office.
The checks listed different corporations, but the money did not come from those companies, according to the commission's records. The ethics commission determined the contributions were made from a bank account Guyton controlled.
"Respondent personally funded these political contributions, as most of the LLCs had little or no money of their own," the consent order states. “Because Respondent had previously provided these candidates the maximum campaign contributions allowed … the contributions were excessive as a matter of law.”
Ethics commission records explain the violations:
• Guyton made an excessive campaign contribution to Barrett by donating $3,500 as a personal donation and providing additional $3,500 contributions through 14 companies he personally funded.
• He made excessive campaign contributions to former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Wayne Gray, former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Randal Wallace, former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Chuck Martino, former state Sen. Ray Cleary, state Rep. Alan Clemmons, former state Rep. Liston Barfield, former state Rep. Thad Viers, former state Rep. Nelson Hardwick and former state Rep. George Hearn by making the maximum personal donations and then funneling other $1,000 contributions through companies he personally funded.
Guyton had also been accused of making excessive contributions to three political committees (Myrtle Beach Residents for Tourism, Local Residents for Tourism and Good Government for Myrtle Beach) by making the maximum contributions through his personal business and $3,500 through other corporations.
However, the consent order notes that a 2010 federal court decision found the definition of “committee” in state law is unconstitutional. The court decision came after the commission had begun pursuing Guyton’s case. The commission no longer enforces the Ethics Act’s provisions for committees because of the court decision.
The campaign contributions initially drew criticism from area business leaders who said the local donations appeared to be payback for politicians’ support of the Myrtle Beach tourism tax, which passed in 2009.
The tax adds a 1 % sales tax to most retail purchases. Most proceeds of the tax are given to the Myrtle Beach chamber for tourism advertising. City officials renewed the tax for another 10 years in 2018.
When the contributions were first questioned, former chamber chairman Brant Branham acknowledged he’d helped raise thousands of dollars for area politicians’ campaigns. He said he collected the donations “as an individual businessman.”
Last year’s consent order states that Branham distributed the checks to the candidates.
Former chamber president Brad Dean has also said he delivered an envelope filled with checks to his friend Barrett in June 2009, but he said he did so only to ensure that checks mailed to the chamber were properly delivered.
The chamber later adopted a policy of not accepting political contributions.
The debate over the donations drew the attention of the FBI and IRS. The federal investigation spanned years and concluded in July 2016 when the U.S. Department of Justice closed its files, according to a letter from chamber attorney Bart Daniel to Dean.
“I provided unprecedented cooperation on behalf of the Chamber,” Daniel wrote in his letter. “We produced tens of thousands of financial records and emails; we set up and scheduled interviews for the agents on several occasions, each time lasting two days; as the years passed we assisted in setting up follow up interviews for the agents and the USA.”
When the case was closed, Dean said the chamber’s lawyer told the organization’s leaders not to expect the U.S. Attorney’s Office to announce that the group had been cleared.
