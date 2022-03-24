The Window World February Teacher of the Month is Destiny Watts-McKee, who teaches second grade at Palmetto Academy of Learning & Success.
Watts-McKee was born and raised in Socastee and attended Socastee Elementary, Forestbrook Middle and graduated from Socastee High School in 2014. After graduation, she enrolled at Horry-Georgetown Technical College to become a paralegal. When she graduated from HGTC, she spent two years as a paralegal. She soon realized that she had a heart for being a teacher.
“I wanted to do something that was more fulfilling. A job that would allow me to help more people,” she said.
Watts-McKee enrolled at Coastal Carolina University in June 2018 and graduated with a bachelors degree in elementary education in December 2020.
“From field experiences and internships, I knew teaching was my passion,” she said. “I always played teacher when I was a kid, too.”
Watts-McKee said from a young age, she knew she wanted to become a teacher.
“I always loved school so much,” she said. “As soon as I graduated college, I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to go back! If being a professional student was a career, I’d be the one for the job.”
She still keeps in contact with her teachers from Socastee Elementary and believes they inspired her to become a teacher.
The support and motivation from her parents is another reason she dreamed of being a teacher.
“My parents always believed in me and encouraged me to pursue my dreams.” she said. “When I wanted to become a teacher they got me a school desk, projector and a screen to play with.”
Watts-McKee began her teaching career a little over a year ago as a virtual second grade teacher for Rock Hill’s school district. Although she enjoyed being able to work from home with her newborn, she ultimately decided that she wanted to be in a physical classroom setting. In February 2021 she accepted a position as a long-term substitute at Palmetto Academy of Learning & Success.
“I realized I wanted to be in a classroom. I knew I would be able to make the most difference by being able to interact with the students,” she said.
Once the 2020-21 school year ended, Watts-Mckee signed on for a full-time teaching position for the 2021-22 academic year at Palmetto Academy of Learning & Success.
She teaches all subjects to her class of 18 second graders.
“The focus is a little different,” she said. “I really like the personal relationships that I am able to build since the school is so small.”
The school, which has only one other second grade class, is kindergarten through 8th grade. When students finish the 8th grade, they move on to their respective high schools.
“My favorite aspect of teaching is getting to know my students on a personal and academic level,” she said. “I want to be remembered by them for being a positive light in their lives, like my teachers were for me when I was growing up. I want to be a teacher worth remembering, one that my students remember as someone who helped build them into better people.”
Her favorite lesson she has taught so far has been an ongoing math lesson that teaches students how to use money and manage their wallet. This lesson is tied in with a social studies lesson on economics. She uses an economic system with fake money that allows the students to tie together math, social studies and real life, all while managing classroom behavior. They have a class store that is open on Fridays and every month the students are required to pay for rent, which increases quarterly throughout the school year. Rent includes their desk, chair and classroom supplies.
“The students love it,” she said. “It has taught them a ton of responsibilities. It’s more than just a behavior system, it also teaches them how real life works. It’s never too early to learn.”
Watts-McKee currently tutors five students on the side-after school hours, as well as students in her classroom who need extra help.
“I love working with kids and helping them learn,” she said.
Outside of school, she spends time with her family, husband and two children: a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old. She also loves to spend time in her kitchen baking and cooking. In addition, she also likes to work on arts and crafts, read the Bible and spend time praising God for all of her blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.