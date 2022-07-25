Dry and Bubbly, a newly opened specialty salon in Myrtle Beach, hopes to bring a fun, unique hair care experience to local women as “the first true blow dry bar in Myrtle Beach, S.C.,” according to business owner Aimee Terhart.
“Other people will say that they do blow out services, but there's a difference,” Aimee said. “This is all we do. We focus on that.”
A blow dry bar is similar to a salon, but specializes in the process of washing, drying and styling of hair instead of cutting or dying. Dry + Bubbly specializes in beauty care services like shampooing, blowouts, updos, bridal hair, and makeup services. They also offer champagne. The business does not offer hair cutting or dyeing.
“We didn't want to do a full service salon,” Aimee said. “We wanted to be able to be for the business person, for people that are on the go and in a hurry. We do take appointments only, but very few people are booking months out; they're able to call today and get an appointment today.”
Aimee, alongside her daughter and co-owner Lilli Terhart, opened Dry and Bubbly on May 20. The pair were first inspired to open an independently owned blow dry bar while living in Manhattan in 2017.
“We lived in New York City years ago, and went to many dry bars,” Lilli said. “And as both of us have a lot of hair; we wanted to open up one. We thought it would just be cool to have an independently owned business.”
They didn’t immediately begin chasing their entrepreneurial dream, but began considering the possibility of independently owning or franchising a blow dry bar. A chance visit to an independently owned blow dry bar in Florida years later sparked the fuse that ignited Dry and Bubbly.
“[Lilli’s] boyfriend was like, ‘We could do this’. That was a year ago in August. And here we are,” Aimee said.
For Aimee and Lilli, the main goal of Dry and Bubbly is to host a bright and positive environment in which their clientele can feel welcome.
“We would like to think we want to empower women, for them to leave here feeling really good about themselves. We're women-owned. We just want to uplift women. And what we've experienced so far is that when people come in here, if they've never heard of a blow dry bar, they leave here loving it and want to come back,” Aimee said.
Dry and Bubbly is located at 7823 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
