State officials continue to seek public input ahead of several planned road projects in Myrtle Beach.
S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) staff fielded the public's questions Thursday night at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot about future changes to the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue.
DOT statistics show that from 2013 to 2020, there were nearly 1,000 crashes along the Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North corridors, with 299 crashes causing injury. Three of the wrecks were fatal.
Kaylon Meetze, safety projects manager for DOT, said conversations like the one Thursday night are critical to making the city's corridors safer.
“They’re driving them, they’re walking them, they’re biking them every day," Meetze said. "We’re not. We rely on that feedback where they see near misses because that’s not considered a crash.”
This is the second DOT meeting regarding these road improvement projects. The first one was held the Sept. 1 and focused on improvements to U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections.
City officials entered an agreement with the DOT toward the end of August.
The agreement involves work on Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway west to U.S. 17, 21st Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard west to U.S. 17, 67th Avenue North at U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections.
Meetze said the estimated cost of the Mr. Joe White and 21st Avenue North project would be $2.5 million. The combined cost for all four projects is over $8.7 million, according to SCDOT spokesman Robert Kudelka.
Meetze added the city will not have to pay for the projects as they are federally funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Construction on Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North is expected to begin in late 2023. Meetze said construction will take roughly 10 months to complete.
Construction involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South will begin in late 2023. Construction around 67th Avenue North is projected to start in mid-2024.
The corridor safety improvements for 21st Avenue North include painting ladder-type stripes into the existing parallel line crosswalks that form a block around the intersections of U.S. 17, Greens Boulevard, Grissom Parkway, Oak Street and Kings Highway.
Meetze said those crosswalks will come in handy at night.
"It reflects back a lot more light to the driver so they can see their lane arrangements and where they’re supposed to be," Meetze said.
The improvements also includes adding a step-style crossing with a concrete median in front of the Horry County Government building and the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
With the use of crosswalks, turn lanes and concrete medians, the improvements on Mr. Joe White Avenue eliminate the ability for traffic coming out of Frontage Road at Bojangles from turning left onto Joe White towards the bypass.
Concrete median plans also limit traffic to mostly right turns coming out of Sam’s Club and Chick-fil-A.
The plans also call for each crosswalk to be painted in a ladder-style pattern. Currently, the avenue has brick crosswalks outlined in white paint at Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway.
Joseph Shell works for Sumter Utilities, which has an office along Seaboard Street. He uses Mr. Joe White Avenue nearly every day for work. Shell said he initially heard a median would be installed, which would hamper their ability to transport 80-foot wooden poles.
“There’s no way to make the corner,” said Shell, who works for the hauling crew.
Shell said after speaking with officials Thursday night and getting clarification on the specifics of the project, he’s comfortable with what DOT will be doing along the respective corridors.
“Working with a power company, every road affects us,” Shell said. “It’ll ease up on some of the congestion, trying to get out of work so we can go to work. Sometimes we’re sitting there for three, four light changes. Yeah, we can force our way out, but no one is going to like that.”
Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc said these meetings show transparency in government.
“Having the public involved and commenting and giving ideas and opinions of seeing roadway safety improvements is paramount so the public can be involved in the government process,” Krajc said.
People can still provide comments on this project to the state DOT until Oct. 28. People can mail their written comments to P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202 or email their comments to MeetzeKR@scdot.org.
