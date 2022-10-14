Officials from the S.C. Department of Transportation speak with members of the public during an informational meeting at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Thursday. DOT held a meeting to get comments from the public regarding projected plans over the Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North corridors. Key safety elements of the proposed project include high quality visibility, crosswalks, and bicycle lane signs and markings. Kaylon Meetze, safety projects manager for DOT, said the project will cost an estimated $2.5 million and construction will begin in late 2023, taking 10 months to complete. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.