The stretch of railroad tracks running between the city of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway offers little hope for future rail service.
Rotting ties and rusted rails are lined with garbage and homeless encampments. Weeds grow over spurs that once served the area’s mills.
Yet interest in the tracks remains strong. Although the line was abandoned nearly 40 years ago, the tracks have been the subject of redevelopment talks in recent months, and the primary question is what should be done with them.
City leaders want to see the 2.5-mile section of line converted into a bike and walking trail, a process commonly called “rails to trails.” But in recent weeks, a Pennsylvania entrepreneur has pitched the idea of rehabbing the tracks and bringing a tourist train to the city.
Horry County Government, which actually owns the tracks, hasn’t made a decision about how they should be used.
Last fall, Myrtle Beach leaders provided the county with a draft proposal for turning the old rail line east of the waterway into a trail, possibly with a park near the waterway.
“This particular project could be transformative for all of us when it comes to revitalization, economic development and really in making an investment in our human infrastructure,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told the county’s infrastructure and regulation committee.
At that time, county staff agreed to review the materials and bring back a recommendation to the committee. However, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the county doesn't have a timeline for making a decision on the rails-to-trails proposal.
The latest idea for those tracks was presented to county leaders at the March 8 meeting of the infrastructure and regulation committee.
Stephen Lane, the owner of Allegheny Feed and Milling in Pennsylvania and a self-described “rail preservationist,” suggested the county keep the tracks and allow him to establish a for-profit tourist attraction on this section of the line.
“This is primarily what we want to bring to Myrtle Beach: a heritage railroad, and something that people can enjoy, kind of like a cheaper venue,” he said. “Make it family friendly. There wouldn’t really be anything too intense about it. Just a slow steam train going out of town.”
Lane pointed to the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway in Alaska, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado and the Strasburg Rail Road in Pennsylvania as successful examples of these operations.
“It would be something very unique to this area,” he said. “I don’t think very many people have ever seen a steam locomotive from South Carolina, let alone one that operates. And basically, we’d like to try to develop this into a pretty big tourist attraction at some point.”
Lane told the committee he had experience working on heritage railroads and he sees potential in Myrtle Beach. Although he conceded that the line needs repairs, he suggested launching the attraction with a 20-passenger motor car, which would have a lower impact. If that’s successful, he said additional upgrades could be made to the tracks. He would eventually want to offer a five-car train.
The five-mile ride would take about 45 minutes. He envisions the attraction gradually shifting into event-based offerings such as a Thomas the Tank Engine train, a Christmas train and a spring ride with the Easter bunny.
“These are all held generally at times that aren’t in the summer,” he said, emphasizing the offseason benefits. “It would bring a lot of people to the area specifically for the train.”
As for the city’s plans for converting the tracks into a trail, Lane said both visions could be accomplished through a “rail with trail” concept.
Lane said he’s worked with a project like this before in Maryland.
“We feel that it’s actually a prime location for this,” he said. “There’s a couple areas where there are some drainage issues and it would require some engineering, but we feel that the opportunity to have both the trail and the railroad present would create the maximum amount of value to this. This concept has been proven several times. … The train and the bike, they go side by side. It was a very good working relationship. If somebody was struggling on a bike, we always had the train to pick them up.”
Lane also said both types of projects provide an economic boost to a community.
“Some people wanted to ride the bikes and some people wanted to ride the train, but all of them went to the restaurant, all of them had to buy gas,” he said. “It was a very good relationship for the town. … We would be able to create this little tourism hub in what’s now a typically undeveloped area.”
Some county officials seemed interested in Lane’s proposal.
“It sounds like a great idea,” said Horry County Councilman Bill Howard, whose district is anchored in Myrtle Beach. “I’ve always thought they needed something like that.”
Howard said he’d had a similar idea for a property he owned in Jacksonville, Florida, but it never came to fruition.
“I hope you can put all this together and get it to work because it would be fun to see,” Howard said. “I think it would work.”
Other council members questioned how the train would impact local traffic. When Lane pointed out that the train crossing would be similar to bicyclists crossing the street, councilman Gary Loftus pushed back.
“Have you seen the bikers around here?” Loftus asked. “They’re going to beat your train every time.”
Ultimately, the project rests with the city and the county. Lane said he wants to use the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, which the city owns, as a headquarters for the attraction.
“To turn a train station back into a train station is a great service to the history of the area,” he said.
Lane said he’s begun talking to the city about options. He envisions any agreement would involve rent and revenue sharing.
“It’s all dependent on what the city would like,” he said.
Lane told county officials he would not ask for any county funding for the project. In a message to MyHorryNews.com last week, Lane said he could provide little information about a timeline or plan because "we are just doing our due diligence."
But is the city even interested in the train business?
So far, city leaders have been hesitant to move away from the rails-to-trails idea. City spokesman Mark Kruea noted that the tracks east of the waterway are in such bad shape that no train could run on them without major upgrades. And the bridge over the waterway is inoperable, so there are other logistical challenges.
“There’s a massive hurdle in terms of the infrastructure,” Kruea said.
City officials have also said they want to keep the train depot functioning as a site for hosting events, not an office for an outside business.
“I don’t think there would be any appetite to do that,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Gregg Smith. “We have events there almost every day.”
A proponent of a rails-to-trails program, Smith sees that as the best option for the tracks. City officials have suggested selling the steel from the unused rail line and investing those dollars in the trail.
“For a relatively modest price compared to some of the things we can do, we can make something happen,” Smith said, adding that the price tag could be $1-2 million after the steel is sold. “That was a great thing. And those tracks are just, they are really an eyesore right now. So why not turn it into something beautiful?”
City officials made their most recent in pitch to county leaders in October.
For the county, maintaining control of the railroad corridor has been a priority.
“The highest and best use isn’t necessarily a railroad in that corridor,” Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell told city and county leaders. “It’s the corridor itself. Staff would not recommend losing that corridor. Lease it to the city or something like that, but you need to maintain the corridor.”
Pointing to the success of the Swamp Rabbit Trail — a 22-mile walking and biking greenway in the Upstate — city officials see a rails-to-trails project as one that would benefit public health by promoting biking and walking. They also see the potential for bringing foot traffic downtown and for adding a connection to the East Coast Greenway.
“What we see in tourism trends right now are people are looking for experiences,” assistant city manager Brian Tucker said. “They’re looking for unique places. They’re looking for a multitude of things to do. Being able to have a trail that connects the waterway to the ocean is a really huge deal. It’s a unique attribute to Myrtle Beach. … It can create a better sense of place and identity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.