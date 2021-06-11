Two North Carolina men were gunned down in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood Thursday night, authorities said.
Around 8:15 p.m., 19-year-old Ja’Leel Stephens and 21-year-old Kanon Cook Melvin were shot and killed on Willoughby Lane, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release. Both men were from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the homicides, but they have released few details about the case.
Willoughby Lane is off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.
Police have said there is no danger to the public at this time.
Check back for updates.
