The Horry County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the two pedestrians killed in the Thursday afternoon traffic accident at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, were visiting the area from Indiana, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. They left behind two children, she aded.

Myrtle Beach police said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection before 1:15 p.m., resulting in a car hitting the pair on the sidewalk.