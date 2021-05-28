The Horry County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the two pedestrians killed in the Thursday afternoon traffic accident at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, were visiting the area from Indiana, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. They left behind two children, she aded.
Myrtle Beach police said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection before 1:15 p.m., resulting in a car hitting the pair on the sidewalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.