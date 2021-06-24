King of Kings? Conway area man vying to become world's top Elvis tribute artist

Beneath the dim glow of the GTS Theatre lights, the oldest soul in the room takes the stage.
He looks like the youngest man there.
At 27, Alex Mitchell arrived in the world some 17 years after Elvis Presley left it. But on most Thursday nights, Mitchell can be found here, gyrating on stage in his sparkling blue jumpsuit, alternating between windmill strumming and serenading silver-haired groupies with a smooth, familiar baritone.
“I have to say, Elvis would be a 10 and Alex is right up there,” said Sharon Stillions, who saw the real Elvis play Cole Field House in Maryland in her younger days. “I feel like he’s 9, 9 ½, 10. He does a beautiful tribute.”
In the world of Elvis Tribute Artists — or ETAs as they are sometimes known, only the uninitiated say “impersonator” — that type of remark is the highest praise. And Mitchell will need to be as close to perfect in imitating the sound and moves of Presley if he wants to reach the pinnacle of his field.
Earlier this month, the Conway native won the Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Mississippi, impressing the judges with his versions of “It’s Midnight,” “You Gave Me a Mountain,” “Polk Salad Annie” and “Suspicious Minds.” The victory came with a title and a $5,000 check, but there’s also a certain cachet that goes to The King who wears the Tupelo crown.
Tupelo, Mississippi, is the birthplace of Elvis, and the event serves as a qualifier for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the holy grail of ETA competitions that honors the “best representation of the legacy of Elvis Presley.” Later this summer, Mitchell will compete in that contest — held at Graceland, of course, the home of Elvis — against the best Elvi in the world. The winner gets $20,000 and a performance contract.
“To be able to have that would just, it’d mean the world to me,” Mitchell said. “It’s validation that what I’m doing isn’t a novelty, which so many times Elvis tribute acts can be. … I’m doing it out of respect.”
***
He certainly looks the part.
Mitchell has the Elvis nose and chin, though he’s 6-3, about 3 inches taller than the legend he portrays. He dyes his hair jet black to maintain his resemblance to the original and he keeps his sideburns long, occasionally adding mascara to make them thicker.
His natural speaking force isn’t as deep as Presley’s, though when he’s in character he drops it and punctuates his sentences with “honey.”
Even if he didn’t make a living performing as Elvis, Mitchell would still be a throwback. His musical preferences include Tom Jones, Barry Manilow and Patti LaBelle.
“I always say I should have been born 30, 40 years ago,” Mitchell said. “And I’d have been just fine. I’d have probably fit in a lot better.”
The fact that Mitchell was born at all is a minor miracle. When his mother was pregnant with him, she was injured in a violent wreck on S.C. 544. The crash threw her body through her windshield, leaving her paralyzed.
The unborn Mitchell wasn’t hurt, but in the years after the wreck his mother struggled with being confined to a wheelchair. When he was in second grade, she contracted sepsis and died.
Mitchell’s maternal grandparents adopted him and it was in their house that his love of Elvis blossomed. His favorite songs became “Burning Love” and “All Shook Up.” He fell in love with the 1967 movie “Clambake” starring Shelley Fabares, Bill Bixby and, of course, Elvis.
Being an Elvis fan in the era of rap and modern pop wasn’t always easy. Sometimes kids chided him for his old-fashioned musical tastes, but that didn’t deter Mitchell. He read books about Elvis and watched Elvis documentaries. He filed away factoids about the King’s life and music. Know how many takes it took Elvis to record “In the Ghetto”? He does.
“I think I know more about Elvis than I do myself sometimes,” Mitchell said, “which is kind of scary.”
Around the age of 10, he saw his first Elvis tribute artist when his grandparents took him to a show at the local Legends in Concert.
That moved him. After the show, Mitchell met the Legends ETA and peppered him with questions. He wanted to know about suits and dance moves. He wanted to perform.
Carol Tucker, who watched Mitchell perform last week, remembers sitting beside him when he was a boy watching the Elvis at Legends.
“He tapped me on the leg and he said, ‘Someday, I’m going to be right up on that stage doing Elvis,’” she recalled.
As a kid, Mitchell sang Elvis songs in his bedroom. For Christmas, he asked for Elvis jumpsuits, an acoustic guitar and a ‘50s-style microphone.
Mitchell’s first Elvis performance was at a talent show at Blackwater Middle School. He donned a white blazer with a black shirt and black pants. He even found blue suede shoes for his rendition of “Blue Suede Shoes.”
Mitchell didn’t win, but the show motivated him.
When he arrived at Carolina Forest High School, Mitchell knew his singing needed work. He struggled with pitch and hitting the right notes. But he found the ideal training ground in musical director Kraig McBroom’s ShowCase Show Choir.
“It was a developing process for him,” said McBroom, who has taught at the school for over two decades. “But he caught on very quickly.”
Mitchell’s fascination with Elvis actually inspired McBroom to add an Elvis tribute show to the show choir’s programs after Mitchell graduated. The teacher said he later got a text from Mitchell joking with him about why he waited to offer that show after the only Elvis tribute artist McBroom had ever taught was no longer there.
“I got the idea because he was going fairly far with this,” McBroom said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, we really should have done this when he was there.’”
Still, he’s enjoyed seeing his former student’s success.
“He’s so charismatic,” McBroom said, describing Mitchell as “that outgoing, over-the-top, maybe, performer that just loves his character.”
•••
Around 2015, Mitchell discovered Elvis festivals. They draw both performers and fans, a group of diehards united by their love of The King.
Mitchell started competing at the festivals. He also booked gigs at restaurants and birthday parties.
After graduating from high school, he went straight into performing.
A few years ago, Mitchell was doing regular Elvis gigs at a waterfront bar when he decided he wanted to focus on tribute shows full time. He was tired of splitting his hours with a restaurant job, so he started looking for more permanent work. That led to a show at GTS, which led to a monthly gig, which turned into a weekly job.
Coupled with his appearances at Elvis festivals, most of his income now comes from portraying Presley.
Mitchell’s Myrtle Beach show lasts 90 minutes and his fingerprints are all over it. He picks the outfits and the videos that play on screens behind him. He does his own makeup and whittles down the 22-song set list. He also makes all the lighting decisions.
Every rhinestone is his call.
His guitar is mostly for show, though he does know five chords, enough to get him through a few songs. Of course, he said, the real Elvis didn’t play much guitar in his shows either.
In between songs, he mixes in some comedy.
“If there’s anybody who’d want to take me home tonight,” he said as a few women screamed, “I have two CDs for sale.”
At another point, he addressed the men in the crowd.
“If you want to scream too, nobody’s going to judge you,” he said. “It’s 2021, OK.”
Perhaps the loudest laughs came when he spoke about some of the folks at the Tupelo event, including Linda Thompson, who had dated Elvis.
“She was also married to Bruce Jenner, and she said she didn’t even see it coming,” he said.
Hang around after Mitchell’s GTS show and the regulars are waiting. They bring him flowers. They have him over for dinner. They have traveled to Elvis festivals with him. Some of them have been following him since he was a teenager.
“I try to be his little mother hen,” said Mitchell superfan Faye Joye, a 66-year-old retired first grade teacher from Marion. “I could be his grandmother.”
Joye has loved Elvis ever since she saw the 1970 documentary “That’s the Way It Is.” About 10 years ago, she visited Graceland and swears she felt The King’s presence there.
Joye has been friends with Mitchell since meeting him at an Elvis festival in Myrtle Beach. The two instantly clicked. She even traveled to Tupelo with him and jumped and screamed when he won.
“He has the voice,” she said. “He has the stage presence. He’s very kind. … I just love him.”
Some of the groupies wear Alex Mitchell Fan Club lanyards and buttons. They volunteer to help him at the shows, and a few are contemplating a trip to the big contest at Graceland.
“I totally fell in love with him,” said Angie Stuto, who met Mitchell when he performed at The Boathouse a few years ago. “And everybody that I told to come see him, we all became friends. We’re one big family now.”
The fans also point out that Mitchell is more than an entertainer to them. He’s also a friend.
When COVID-19 stopped the live shows last year, Mitchell surprised Stuto and her husband on their 40th anniversary with a video of him singing “The Wonder of You.”
It was the song they danced to at their wedding.
***
At a low point last year, Mitchell prepared to put in an application at Lowe’s. It was during the COVID closures. Months had passed and live theaters remained empty. He had played some online shows and his fans had given tips, but he worried he wouldn’t be able to sustain himself on that income.
Then came the first audiences in September. There were masks, so he couldn’t gauge reactions, but he was grateful just to be performing again. And the restrictions slowly lifted. He began to see faces and he eventually posed for photos after performances.
The show went on.
But making Elvis renditions a singular focus can be consuming. Ask him “Who is Alex Mitchell?” and he has a hard time answering without mentioning the icon.
“Is it bad I don’t know how I would describe myself outside of that?” he asked.
Mitchell has some hobbies. He likes to cook Italian food. He keeps the landscaping at his Conway area home immaculate. He tinkers with graphic design work, and he adores the foxhound he adopted seven years ago.
Mitchell met the pooch after he saw the dog’s name written on a humane society kennel. It said “Elvis.”
At some point, he will retire. Elvis died at 42, so there’s a shelf life to this kind of work. Mitchell would rather shift into show production or some other aspect of entertainment, maybe even work behind the scenes at Elvis festivals. This isn’t forever.
But he also doesn’t want people to think of his performance as a joke. He knows some folks don't take him seriously. He tries to laugh it off when someone in Wal-Mart sees his hair and says “Uh-huh.” And a few times he’s gotten upset when women left bruises on him because they didn’t think of the human behind the costume.
Ultimately, he wants people to appreciate the time he puts into the shows, and the craft that goes into being Elvis. He wants them to know that he values authenticity, that he watches obscure 8-millimeter footage of Elvis dancing, that he studies his hip rotations, that he knows the backstory to the songs.
Just before intermission at his Thursday show, Mitchell talked about his favorite Elvis song, the one that Frank Sinatra first made famous but a cover that he sees as a summation of Elvis’s life.
Then he sang “My Way.”
