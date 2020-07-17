The free entertainment shuttles that Coast RTA had planned for North Myrtle Beach this summer have been nixed, at least for this year.
But the transit authority is still planning to start a route between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach this fall, aiming for an October 1 start date.
“We see the expansion to NMB as necessary to increase our service offerings in a rapidly growing community,” said Coast RTA spokesperson Lauren Morris in an email.
During North Myrtle's budget retreat in March, city officials were planning to give Coast RTA $250,000 to help fund a free summer entertainment shuttle that hit the city’s major tourist attractions, like Barefoot Landing and Main Street. At the time, officials said the shuttle route would start on June 15.
But that was a pre-COVID-19 world.
Coast RTA decided that given the public health and budgetary challenges wrought by COVID-19, this summer was the wrong time to experiment with a free shuttle service in a new city.
Instead, North Myrtle has pledged $15,000 to Coast from this year’s budget as a show of good faith, and Coast RTA CEO Brian Piascik said the entertainment shuttle has been put on hold until next summer.
The entertainment shuttle in Myrtle Beach, which includes two vehicles operating 22 hours per day between Memorial Day and Labor Day has an approximate annual cost of around $200,000, Morris said in an email, adding, “we envision similar adjustments to NMB service next summer where the shuttle would connect to the regional route.”
Coast RTA is looking to start up that fixed route on October 1, and it will connect Myrtle Beach to North Myrtle Beach. Morris said it generally costs between $250,000 and $300,000 to put another bus into service.
The route between Myrtle and North Myrtle will have a $1.50 fare for a one-way trip.
“Service to North Myrtle Beach has been the most requested addition to our service area,” Piascik said earlier in the year.
The transit authority hasn’t decided on an exact route yet, but Morris said it will start at the Ivory Wilson Transit Center at Myrtle Beach City Hall, serve Grissom Parkway, McLeod Hospital and Startek on International Drive, then continue up Highway 17 to Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing, and hopefully to Ocean Drive.
“We are working on identifying bus stop locations and the logistics associated with the installation of those signs,” Morris said. “We are also working on safely coordinating public input meetings which could impact stop locations as well as the timeline.”
Coast, which hasn’t furloughed any employees, received $4.5 million in CARES Act funding to cover expenses through next July, Piascik said in an email.
“The CARES Act can be used for any operating and maintenance activities for which we use our normal funding,” said Morris. “The funding has kept us whole despite the loss of fare revenue, and allowed us to keep operating so that essential workers could get to their jobs.
"We did not need to furlough any staff during the pandemic. It also allowed us to invest in [personal protective equipment] and the additional cleaning needed to do to ensure a safe environment for our drivers and passengers.”
While fare collections were suspended on April 1 to protect drivers’ safety, Coast will start collecting fares again on July 20, with new protocols in place for riders. Passenger facilities will remain closed to the public.
Drivers are asking all passengers to wear masks and practice social distancing while on the busses, and if someone doesn’t have a mask, drivers will offer one for free.
In addition, Coast says passengers will have to use the front door to enter all buses, and are encouraged to use exact change and move quickly through the fare box.
If passengers don't have exact change, Coast says the fare boxes will issue "change cards" that can be used on future trips.
The transit authority asks that anyone who's feeling sick stay home and refrain from using the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.