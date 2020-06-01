For nearly five years, Julian Betton remained silent.
Once he filed a federal lawsuit in 2015, the man who was shot nine times by drug agents in his Withers Swash apartment stayed quiet, declining interview requests and limiting his social media posts. But Betton continued to read stories about black people suffering at the hands of law enforcement, and he longed for his opportunity to regain his voice.
“It’s like I had a muzzle on,” Betton, 35, said Sunday while eating lunch at a Denny’s in Myrtle Beach. “I wasn’t allowed to post what I feel on social media because [city officials] wanted to use that. It’s like being restricted for five years. … That was a big relief where I could get on Facebook and post something that I want to without worrying about how it would affect the case. … That’s a weight off my shoulders. I can just talk.”
A day earlier, Betton’s attorney Jonny McCoy had announced that his client would be speaking outside Myrtle Beach City Hall Sunday afternoon. It would have been Betton’s first public comments since he settled his lawsuit with the city for $8.5 million (the total amount with all the law enforcement agencies involved was $11.25 million). Betton’s speech would also have been a response to the death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man who died in police custody last week, igniting protests across the country.
An apology
So why was Betton eating instead of speaking to protesters?
Because Myrtle Beach officials had assured him they would publicly apologize for the shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down. They also plan to discuss agency reforms with him.
“What happened to Julian Betton was a tragedy,” Myrtle Beach City Councilman Gregg Smith said. “It was not right. He deserves to know that we understand that and that we apologize for what happened to him.”
Smith was not on council when Betton was shot, but he said it’s important that city officials acknowledge what took place.
He said city leaders could have talked with Betton any time after the lawsuit was settled in February, but they quickly scheduled a weekend meeting after Betton’s attorney called Smith Saturday night.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Betton came to City Hall. He met with Smith, Mayor Brenda Bethune and some other city staff. During that conversation, city officials apologized to Betton for the shooting. They also agreed to meet with him about possibly changing some of the city’s policies.
“This is a meeting that needed to happen,” Smith said. “I’m glad it happened. I think we all learned from it. I think we're all better people because we had the meeting. I'm just looking forward to moving Myrtle Beach into a better position.”
The city has agreed to research whether it should change its enforcement approach for low-level drug offenses. McCoy said he has discussed the possibility of city officers writing tickets to people caught with small amounts of marijuana rather than taking them to jail.
Smith said the city has not committed to making a policy change yet, but officials did agree to research the matter. He said McCoy made a compelling argument.
“The way he explains it, it sounds reasonable,” he said, adding that all options need to be considered for improving the community. “If this is a step towards reducing bias against African-American people, if this is a step towards reducing crime in the city of Myrtle Beach, if this is a step towards reducing violence in the city of Myrtle Beach, I’m open to looking at it.”
Betton also wants to talk with police officials about the department’s use of lethal force. City officials said they will set up a time for Betton to meet with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.
“They have to convince me that they’re really serious about effecting change,” Betton said. “If not, we can go back to the podium and protest.”
Betton said city leaders told him they have already made some policy changes and plan to take other steps. In the aftermath of the Betton shooting, the city of Myrtle Beach stopped participating in the drug unit that orchestrated the raid.
Betton expects to sit down with police officials within a week.
“It shouldn’t take that long if they’ve already implemented a plan,” he said. “It’s been five years.”
In a prepared statement released Sunday, Bethune described her meeting with Betton.
“I was blessed to share a few moments with Julian and I listened to his story,” she said. “That gave me an opportunity to learn about the man he is today and to see the impact that his incident, as well as similar events, have had on him emotionally. Mr. Betton is a member of our community, a strong advocate for change and a person who wants, and deserves, to be heard. Today’s meeting was a demonstration that peaceful diplomacy works. I want to say that Julian has been heard and will be part of our path to a better future. I am committed, along with other members of council and our police department, to working with Julian to tell his story so that others can see that together we can create change by being caring and empathetic."
A date has not been scheduled for Betton to appear before city council, but that will happen when he’s ready, Smith said. When it does, city officials will have a chance to address him publicly.
“I am interested in making that apology,” Smith said. “I apologized to him in private in that meeting, but this would be an opportunity for us to stand up in public and apologize to Julian for what happened to him.”
Betton said city officials seemed sincere when he spoke with them Sunday, but he wants the department to change the way it polices citizens.
“City officials need to be held accountable,” he said. “Those are the people that can effect change. It’s not the cops’ fault that they do what they do because they were trained that way."
Both McCoy and Betton said they called off the Sunday speech because another protest had already been scheduled that day and they hoped to keep the city calm, particularly after some recent shootings on Ocean Boulevard.
"The City of Myrtle Beach is still hurting,” McCoy said. “Number two, the city of Myrtle Beach is trying to gain police control of what’s going on on the boulevard and in the city. And we want to ensure that they don’t lose sight of what overstepping constitutional laws and what government overreach and police brutality could lead to. Julian being here reminded the city, yes, it’s important to get crime under control, but it’s also important to stick to the constitution and people’s civil liberties. … Most importantly, this was about getting closure for Julian and the city and the African-American community as a whole.”
Betton agreed.
“We’re not condoning violence in any way, shape or form,” he said. “You can’t condone violence if you want peace.”
‘Operation Jules’
Betton was shot by three members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), which consists of agents from various local departments in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The DEU plan for the Betton raid was called “Operation Jules,” a reference to Betton’s nickname. The cover sheet for that plan bears what was then the agency’s logo: a marijuana leaf behind a skull and crossbones with a sword piercing the skull.
“Serving our community one dealer at a time,” it states.
Betton was a small-time pot dealer and he initially wasn’t on the drug unit’s radar. Agents learned about him after Myrtle Beach police stopped one of his friends for a busted taillight.
Police searched the woman’s car and found trace amounts of marijuana. She was given an ultimatum: Become a DEU informant or face criminal consequences.
Working with the police, the woman went to Betton, who was known for buying and selling small amounts of marijuana out of his apartment. The woman bought two bags of marijuana (7 grams, 8 grams) from Betton and agents used those purchases — which amounted to about $100 — to obtain a search warrant.
At that time, the DEU didn’t have a formal policy for executing search warrants. And while police can obtain no-knock warrants, agents had a standard warrant when they went to Betton’s apartment on April 16, 2015. That means they would have been required to knock on the door, announce their presence and wait a reasonable amount of time before entering.
But the plan for Betton’s raid did not list any specific tasks that agents were assigned to do, including knocking on the door and announcing themselves.
In statements after the raid, police initially said they had knocked on Betton's door and announced themselves. When they went inside, they said he started shooting at them, prompting them to return fire.
However, the evidence revealed the officers' accounts weren’t accurate. Although there’s no body camera or dash cam video of the shooting, Betton had a surveillance system at his apartment and that video depicts what happened outside the home.
The video shows the officers directing one of Betton's neighbors to get on the ground. One officer then opens a screen door before another rams Betton’s front door. The video does not show an officer knocking. The video has no audio, so it’s unclear what, if anything, was said.
A neighbor who was outside the home told state investigators that the drug agents never knocked or identified themselves as police. The neighbor also said that if they had announced themselves, Betton probably would have just walked out. Even former Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall has said it would have been safer to arrest Betton outside his home.
“They take an oath to uphold the law,” Betton said Sunday. “That means you should be held to a higher standard than any civilian in the street. So your punishment should be more severe because they change lives on the daily. … If you shoot somebody, you can’t give them that back.”
Betton has said he had a gun in his apartment, but he denied shooting at the police. The evidence confirmed Betton never fired his weapon.
During a deposition in Betton’s civil case, Chad Guess, the agent tasked with planning the raid, defended the officers' approach.
“We already went over that no knock and announce happened,” he said. “But we turned on the blue lights. … It’s not the law to knock and announce, you know. It’s just not. It’s the officer’s discretion. … That’s the answer.”
Despite the fact that the officers gave inaccurate accounts of what happened, no involved in the raid ever faced any criminal charges.
Except Betton.
He was charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm as well as drug charges. In 2017, the gun charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Betton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of marijuana. His sentence was suspended.
But Betton’s lawyers continued to press his civil case through the court system. In 2018, they settled a federal lawsuit against Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, two of the agents who shot Betton and several leaders of the DEU for $2.75 million.
The remaining defendants were the city of Myrtle Beach and officer David Belue, the city’s representative on the DEU and one of the three agents who shot Betton. Belue still works for the MBPD.
During a hearing in the civil case in September, federal judges described the situation as “horrendous” and “outrageous.”
“How is this case a bad guess in a gray area under our law?” Judge Barbara Milano Keenan said. “It doesn’t even seem to be a guess. They just came in to unload on this guy.”
The case was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year, but the settlement was reached instead.
Although the country is focused on the death of George Floyd, there is another case that resonates more closely with Betton: that of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police in March. Officers there were executing a search warrant in a drug case late at night and forced their way into her apartment, according to media reports. No drugs were found in the home.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling,” Betton said of watching that news. “It’s something you want to do, but I can’t physically. You want to jump up and break something. … It’s saddening.”
There have been other cases too, and Betton said they have motivated him to take his concerns to Myrtle Beach officials. He feels free to speak out now that the lawsuit is behind him.
“It’s a systemic problem that we have to deal with,” he said. “And I know I can’t change what happened, but maybe I can change something that happens in South Carolina.”
Since he was shot, Betton has moved to Conway. He ultimately hopes to buy land and move out west, maybe to Nevada or Colorado, somewhere quiet in the country.
But before he leaves, he wants to help facilitate changes at the MBPD, including retraining officers and holding those who lie on the job accountable for their actions.
“That has to come from the top down, man,” he said. “And the top down is the mayor. And when she starts taking accountability, everybody else will start taking accountability. … That’s something that wasn’t done."
