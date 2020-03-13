March isn’t going out like a lamb around Myrtle Beach as more than 25,000 athletes and spectators are expected through the end of the month.
Events are spread from The Market Common to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The scheduled is packed with several track and field events, softball, pickleball, gymnastics and cheerleading.
The ISSA Senior Softball Myrtle Beach Tournament will be at the Grand Park Athletic Complex with 75 teams competing through Sunday.
There will also be about 1,200 college athletes and coaches from around the country in the Coastal Carolina Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The track and field meet begins today and continues through Saturday. Admission for the event starts at $5 for students and goes up to $20 for adult event passes.
The stadium is located off Oak Street and 33rd Avenue North.
On Saturday, the Grand Strand Miracle League has a baseball game at 10 a.m. at the James C. Benton Miracle League Field beside the Doug Shaw stadium.
The Miracle League is for children with mental and physical disabilities. They play on a special field ideal for wheelchairs, walkers and volunteers serving as buddies to help the players.
The Myrtle Beach Sports Center is the site for the Cabin Fever Pickleball Tournament Monday through Wednesday.
The tournament, which is for those 12 years old and older, features two clinics, a practice day and two days of play. The cost to play is $45 for doubles.
The sports center is located at 2115 Sports Center Way in Myrtle Beach behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Beginning Thursday, Marach 19, another track and field event kicks off at Doug Shaw stadium that’s free for those 6-12 years old.
The Myrtle Beach Track & Field Club and Coastal Carolina University men’s and women’s teams participate in the event to give children a chance to play and learn from CCU athletes. The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., features sprinting, hurdling, jumping and throwing events.
The same day, March 19, is the beginning of the Myrtle Beach Spring Break Track & Field Meet: Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw stadium.
The invitational runs through March 21 and features about 1,100 athletes and coaches.
Passes for the invitational range from $5 for students with identification to $20 for adult event passes.
Gymnastics, cheerleading, college baseball spring training and softball take over the last two weekends of the month.
An USA Gymnastics event begins on March 20 with warm-ups at 8 a.m. A weekend pass for the event is $30 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Additionally the Ripken Experience College Baseball Spring Training will be at the Grand Park Athletic Complex in The Market Common March 23-27 followed by the USSSA Eddie O’Bunn Adult Softball Tournament at the same park March 27-29.
The city will also host the Battle at the Beach Cheerleading at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Myrtle Beach Sports Center March 27-29. Ticket prices range from $15 to $35.
The cheerleading battle is expected to draw about 10,000 attendees.
