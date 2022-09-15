By any measure, there’s a lot of art to take in on the Grand Strand.
Murals and all sorts of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, musicals and plays, concerts, gallery openings, author events, poetry readings and museums.
And the list of arts attractions goes on and on.
It can be fairly daunting to track down and fully appreciate all of what some folks call an explosion of compelling art.
But now, if you have a smart phone or other digital device, you are only a few clicks away from that particular piece of area art that will likely make you want to go appreciate it in person.
It’s all thanks to an easy-to-use app that was officially launched Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
Already, excitement about the app is building.
For example, about 50 arts enthusiasts were on hand Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the app's launch. The ceremony was at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
The museum is among the more than 100 locations on the app, which has been dubbed a digital arts trail. Other locations include galleries, sculptures and some of the Grand Strand’s more unusual public art displays such as a mural that flanks an underground passageway and critter statues found throughout the city of Conway.
App users can access the digital arts trail by going to: VisitMyrtleBeach.com/ArtsTrail
Then they can map out each location and go there in person to fully appreciate what they’ve discovered online.
“We’re trying to get the word out that there’s so much to do and see here,” said Chris Mowder, associate creative director for Visit Myrtle Beach, a part of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mowder, who played a key role in developing the app, said at the ceremony Tuesday that there’s more than 100 stops on the digital trail waiting to be explored.
“There’s much more than 60 miles of beaches here,” he said. “We’re just letting people know how much art exists … and we’re making sure we’re supporting the arts scene and helping it grow.”
Mowder noted that he and others who worked on the app were pleasantly surprised that so much art exists on the Grand Strand.
“We thought maybe we’d find 10 or 12 pieces of art or murals around town or whatever, but we’ve got a hundred different places up (on the app). It’s really an amazing thing,” he said.
And the list of art attractions will be expanded.
“The idea is to continue adding to it over time. Continue to feature other specific artists. We’ll update this annually and continue to add to everything that’s we’re doing.”
The whole concept, he said, is not intended to make money but rather to promote Myrtle Beach.
“We’re just trying to get the word out to visitors about all the good things to do here at Myrtle Beach,” Mowder said. “Like I said, people know about our 60 miles of beaches. They know our attractions but what they don’t know is how much great art there is (here).”
Those who access the digital trail of arts and galleries can also earn points that may be redeemed for prizes.
Prizes include prints from local artists, t-shirts and the grand prize of a trip back to the beach for visitors.
Asher Robinson, present at the ribbon-cutting event to launch the app Tuesday, regularly displays paintings of coastal and marine life on the Marshwalk at Murrells Inlet.
He said he has nothing but positive vibes about the Grand Strand virtual arts and galleries trail.
“It’s a great highlight in a way that glorifies something positive about Myrtle Beach,” he said. “It spotlights all the artists — some known, some unknown.
“It’s something positive for the area, and the whole thing about art is…it really should include more people — as many as possible. And this way it’s a highlight on things you can enjoy and can include everyone. I’ve very happy to be a part of it.”
