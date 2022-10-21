Brittanee Drexel’s face, seemingly planted in a chaotic bed of digital flowers, was on every screen in Journey Church on Friday as the family gathered for a celebration of life in Murrells Inlet.
Her birthday, Oct. 7, 1991, and death date, April 25, 2009, are separated by a hyphen.
Between the dates where the hyphen sits was a life that Camdyn Drexel, her little brother, filled in with a photo slide show during the service. There were shots of Brittanee playing soccer, making duck-lip selfies with friends, cheek-to-cheek poses with family, dolled up in a velvet dress and tottering beneath a Christmas tree holding toys. She was blond and she had dark hair. There was Brittanee in T-shirts and shorts followed by photos of her in gowns topped off with a tiara. Her blues eyes sparkled in each photo. She smiled. She hugged her family. She grew from a pie-faced infant to a young woman looking over her right shoulder.
Beneath the screens around the church, Brittanee’s mother paused to deeply embrace the nearly 100 people who had come for the service. Dawn Pleckan held tight to each person and ended each embrace with a gentle rub on their backs.
They were there to fill in the space after the death date up to now.
Between then – April 25, 2009 – and now is more than 13 years. From then to now Pleckan and her family searched for Brittanee and struggled to find the who, what, where and why.
Now her cremains are in a small white box by her photograph and two candles held by tiny golden angels in Journey Church. Some of her cremains are in a locket shaped like a heart made of angel wings worn on Pleckan’s neck. Some of her cremains are in pendants that read, “Thank you for finding me.” The pendants were given to law enforcement officers who worked her case.
Now a man admitted in court on Wednesday that he raped, killed and buried her in the woods of Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was sentenced to life in prison.
“It wasn’t supposed to be like this. This is not God’s will for parents to bury children,” the Rev. Tom Wallace said. “It is not God’s will for young people not to live out their life in the fullest. It is not God’s will for a family to suffer.”
Brittanee Drexel was 17 when she came to Myrtle Beach for spring break. Pleckan had not given her permission to make the trip with other students from their home near Rochester, New York. That night, the death date, she had texted her boyfriend in New York, but didn’t respond as the texts continued later. Pleckan and other family members came to Myrtle Beach to find her.
By May 2009 there were videos released of the teen entering a hotel and there were searches. The searches were followed by more searches around Horry County spanning into Georgetown County and Charleston County.
In 2011 there was a search of Raymond Moody’s Georgetown apartment, but he wasn’t charged in connection with her disappearance.
On her 21st birthday in 2012, the family gathered with balloons and candles in The Market Common to plant a tree for Brittanee. Pleckan handed out photos of an older looking version of her daughter while they talked about human trafficking.
In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the teen was dead and had been kept in a McClellanville “stash house” before her body was dumped in an alligator pit. The bureau said the information was from an informant. The bureau named a suspect. The information later proved to be false.
In 2017, her sister had a baby girl and the baby’s middle name is Brittanee.
By 2019, the FBI had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Drexel case.
In May, Georgetown County law enforcement announced Moody had confessed and led them to Brittanee Drexel's remains. She was found on May 11 buried in the woods near the Georgetown County airport.
On Sept. 14, Brittany’s grandfather Al Wagner died in Florida.
On Friday night, Pleckan stood by her son Camdyn Drexel thanking the community for prayers, shoulders to lean on, help in searches and for their friendship. She asked to be joined on the church stage by the FBI agents.
“The FBI has done an amazing job from 2016 forward to give us the answers that we have been waiting for,” Pleckan said. “It took a long, long time but Brittanee is finally back home with us.”
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock presented the family with a plaque in memory of Brittanee Marie Drexel that lists the dozen law enforcement agencies that participated in the case since 2009 ranging from Myrtle Beach to Charleston County to the FBI.
“Resolution is the word,” Prock said to Pleckan. “Not closure.”
