Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The body of a missing swimmer was found washed ashore near 54th avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland went missing Monday around 3:20 p.m. after helping another swimmer pull his son from what was described as a rip current near 7th Avenue North, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email.

The coroner's office said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning.  

