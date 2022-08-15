More than 60 Myrtle Beach area residents walked in peace and prayer around five Myrtle Beach schools on Sunday evening as part of the fourth annual Back-To-School Prayer Walk.
The walk began outside Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium as parents, students, teachers and community figures showed up to participate.
“I really can’t stress how important it is for us to be out here today,” Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Lowder said. “I have two children and three grandchildren, and they are the future, as are all of your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, of this country and our community.”
Attendees followed walk leader Elizabeth Saver as the caravan passed by Myrtle Beach Intermediate, Myrtle Beach Middle School, Myrtle Beach Primary, Myrtle Beach High School and the Myrtle Beach Child Development Center.
As the participants battled the summer heat, parents and students made brief stops to offer prayers for their family members or friends entering into a new school year of unknowns.
“Every school, including Adult Ed, the Doug Shaw stadium, anybody who enters that building at any point in time this year, has already been prayed for,” Back-To-School Prayer Walk organizer Cookie Goings said. “We've had 60-plus people today. So that's 60, with five schools plus Adult ed, that's 360 prayers that have been offered on behalf of the Myrtle Beach cluster schools. But we're not selfish. We send that out to Horry County, to South Carolina, to the United States. And worldwide.”
Many students prayed for success this school year.
“I’m hopeful I can get through this year," rising 5th grader Charlie White said.
Gabriel Vasilva, another Myrtle Beach Elementary student entering 5th grade, said he hopes he knows at least one person in his class and wants to make more friends this year.
After passing by the final school in the cluster, the prayer caravan returned to the entrance of Doug Shaw, where free refreshments, music and a bouncy castle awaited.
“Thank each and every one of you for coming out to join us in this prayer walk,” Myrtle Beach High School business teacher Towanda McClary said. “We need it.“
Classes began on Monday in Horry County Schools.
