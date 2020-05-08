Curbside pickup from the Myrtle Beach Art Museum is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the COVID-19 quarantine and delivery by mail, every day.
The silk scarves, one-of-a-kind jewelry and quarantine-oriented notecards are special enough for any reason, or no reason at all, even when Mother’s Day has come and gone.
The curbside delivery is available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by calling the museum at 843-238-2510.
The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
During normal times, it’s open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s closed Monday.
Admission to the museum is free but donations are accepted.
Liz Miller, the museum’s curator, has created a set of 10 notecards featuring 10 coronavirus puns pared with vintage shadow-puppet etchings.
For example, there’s the shadow of the duck and the admonition to “Duck the coronavirus,” and the shadow of the bear reminding that “Life is unbearable without you.”
The $20 for the set doesn’t include the $5 shipping fee.
It’s too bad the double-sided Kantha scarves, made in India, can’t be felt through the website, www.myrtlebeacrartmuseum.org. They’re silk, for $25, and cotton, for $22, and each one has a history.
The word “kantha” means “rags” in Sanskrit. It also describes the craft of using a small, straight running stitch in Bengali embroidery.
The scarves are made from the same textile that saris are made from.
“In India, they don’t believe in any kind of waste,” says Shari Corley, special projects and shop coordinator.
“When a sari is no longer wearable, they create scarves and jewelry and quilts from the leftover material and that’s where these scarves come from.”
The Larissa Loden jewelry line is female-owned and operated by a woman in Minnesota who hand-crafts every necklace and pair of earrings.
“She works in brass and silver and unique gemstones,” Corley explains, adding that the jewelry ranges in price from $30-$85.
“This is a popular line we’ve been carrying for about a year, and might be new to people who haven’t been to the museum in a while,” Corley says.
Books by local authors including Brian Rutenberg’s “Clear Seeing Places” and “A Little Long Time” are available, as are works of pottery, children’s puzzles and books, and surprises tucked in between.
Be sure to visit the website and click on SHOP to see what’s available.
