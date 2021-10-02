Dozens of people gathered in Chapin Park Saturday morning to protest laws being passed in states across the country that limit access to abortion.
“If you don’t have a uterus, why are you having a play in the discussion? If you are not able to carry a child, why are you demanding that someone else does?” asked Da’Vita Foushee with the Democratic Women’s Council. “We have rights to privacy but women don’t have a right to the privacy of their own womb. That’s why we’re out here.”
Outside the fence, a man held a sign protesting abortion.
“I’m out here speaking for the pre-born,” said Eric Johnson, who attends the Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway. “The Bible says be a voice for the voiceless, rescue those who are being led to the slaughter and this abortion is the slaughter of human beings.”
Johnson, a father of two, said he believes abortion is akin to murder, and he opposes it even in cases of rape or incest.
“Why should the baby have to pay for the sins of their father?” Johnson asked. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. A lot of women who have had that abortion only deal with another trauma on top of that. So a lot of women saying ‘these babies brought healing to me, this baby didn’t do anything wrong.’ Obviously if God allowed it, God allowed that baby to live for a reason.”
The pro-abortion rights protesters said even if someone believes abortion is wrong, it’s not their job to impose their beliefs on others.
“If you’re truly a Christian and you truly follow Jesus’ way, then you love,” Foushee said. “You do not hate, you do not demonize. No one on this earth has a heaven or hell to put anyone in, so you are not the judge.”
Jane Petty said people have forgotten what the landscape looked like before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that women had a constitutional right to abortion. She said one of her friends had to fly to Japan to get an abortion in the late 1960s.
Without the right to abortion, she said, “It would be back to the way it was in dirty rooms and drinking things that make you have an abortion. It would be just awful.”
Socastee High Young Democrats Co-chair Izzy Zygmont came to the protest in support of bodily autonomy.
“Even if you don’t agree with abortion personally, you should agree with the fact that women should have a choice in what they do with their own bodies,” Zygmont said.
If the right to abortion went away, it would only stop safe abortions from happening Zygmont added. “Abortions will still happen; they just won’t be safe. It’ll be coat hangers, throwing yourself down the stairs, medication, stuff like that. It’s not going to be safe manners of abortions.”
