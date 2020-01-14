At least four students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday morning after a wreck involving a school bus, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Emergency personnel responded to 3990 West U.S. 501 around 7:55 a.m., a tweet from the agency said.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said a car rear-ended a Conway High School bus with 42 students on board.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
