May Teacher of the Month

The May Window World Teacher of the Month is Tim Fox, a third grade teacher at River Oaks Elementary School. Fox is originally from Massachusetts and received his undergraduate degree from University of Albany in New York. Later, he received his masters from The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
Fox played professional hockey after completing graduate school. When the season ended, he decided to begin his teaching career in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Charlotte was hiring and I didn’t want to be up north anymore,” Fox said.
Fox said he was inspired to become a teacher because he comes from an extended family full of teachers. He also said the benefit of a flexible schedule allows him to spend more time with his kids since they are on a similar schedule.
Fox said that his favorite thing to teach his students are all aspects of reading.
“I have a passion for literacy and developmental literacy. Getting them to read is where my passion lies,” Fox said.
Fox taught K2 in Charlotte, before he relocated to Horry County in 2008 to start a family. When he moved to Horry County, he accepted a job at Burgess Elementary School teaching second grade. He later moved to River Oaks Elementary School to teach third grade and to be closer to home for his childrens’ busy extracurricular schedule. Fox just finished his fifth year teaching at ROE and said he has many mentors there.
“The people that I work with are incredibly talented. They are incredibly supportive,” he said. “They are good at things I’m not good at. They are great mentors.”
Although he enjoys teaching his third grade class, he says that he misses the younger children.
“I miss the younger ages and developmental reading aspect,” he said.
Students in his third grade class are reading chapter books. He said that in second and third grade the students are starting to develop the muscle in their brains to grasp the concept of reading and understanding what they are reading.
Although many teachers are set in their ways, Fox is always open to learn new teaching approaches that will benefit his students. About five or six years ago, Fox said he adapted a different teaching style that has greatly impacted his overall ability to teach.
“The ability to work and serve families has benefited my career. And making connections with people,” Fox said.
Fox said he wishes there were more male teachers in schools.
“It’s very disappointing that there are not more male teachers in the primary age [schools]. I would like to see more men get into it and more administrators be open to it,” Fox said.
Outside of school Fox spends time with his four children: 11-year-old triplet sons and a 6-year-old daughter. When they are not busy participating in sports, they like to go to the beach, go to the movies and play video games together. Aside from spending time with his children, Fox is eager to learn new things.
“When I do have free time I’m constantly trying to learn. That’s the biggest thing. Always trying to learn and trying to improve,” Fox said.
Thank you to everyone who participated in our Window World Teacher of the Month campaign for the 2021-2022 school year.
