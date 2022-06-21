May Administrator of the Month

Melanie Rice, former 10th grade assistant principal at North Myrtle Beach High School, is the Panera Bread Administrator of the Month winner for May.
Rice will begin her role as the new assistant principal at the Academy for Technology & Academics this fall.
Originally from New York, Rice and her family relocated to Horry County when she was in the 9th grade. She graduated from Socastee High School and continued her education at Coastal Carolina University. Rice graduated from CCU in 2010 with an undergraduate degree in history. She returned to CCU to obtain her masters for teaching in 2012 and finished her masters in educational leadership in 2020.
Before becoming an assistant principal, Rice began her teaching career as a social studies teacher at Waccamaw High School. She spent the first three years in her career there, before moving to St. James High, where she spent the next five years.
Rice’s assistant principal at Waccamaw High School, Jamie Curry, inspired her to work in administration while she was teaching.
“She was everything that I needed when I was a first year teacher,” Rice said. “She was the first person that really steered me in this direction.”
Rice said that Curry made the school a great environment for not only students, but teachers, too.
Another person who has inspired Rice is Olga Togas, the principal at St. James Middle School. Rice did her internship as an administrator with Togas at St. James Middle in December 2019.
“She was 1,000% upfront and honest about everything. She has the passion for teaching, teachers, and the love for the entire education system that is contagious,” Rice said.
Togas cared about the little things and made people feel valued, Rice added.
One lesson that Rice has learned from both of her inspirations is that if teachers feel supported and cared about they will stay.
Rice moved to North Myrtle Beach High at the start of the 2020-21 school year as the school's newest instructional coach. However, as soon as the pandemic hit the current assistant principal transferred to virtual school and she was then transferred to interim assistant principal.
“I got a call from the principal. They needed me to fill in for the assistant principal,” she said.
Although the assistant principal job has its challenges, Rice says she is very happy where she is.
“This place is my family. I feel like I’ve been here for 10 years,” she said. “When I walked in the door they were like ‘you are one of us.’”
The best part of being assistant principal at North Myrtle Beach High has been being a part of everything when it comes to the school, she said. The academic aspect of the job has been her main focus and how they can get every student to learn. She regularly attends students' extra curricular activities like student sports games.
“As an assistant principal I check in with those new teachers weekly, if not daily,” she said.
Although she is excited for her new adventure at ATA, Rice said leaving North Myrtle Beach High will be hard.
Outside of school, Rice enjoys reading any genre of books and spending time with her family. Rice and her husband, Tom, have two young children: Kellan is nine and Isabelle is five. Rice’s husband also works for Horry County Schools in the district office as a business analyst for human resources.
Recently, they took their kids to Myrtle Waves.
“We like to take our kids places,” Rice said. “The best nights I have are when we are all together.”
She also likes playing video games with her kids, specifically on the Nintendo Switch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.