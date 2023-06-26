The May Window World Teacher of the Month is Kelly Miller, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Ten Oaks Middle School.
Miller was nominated as Teacher of the Month because of her love and passion for her work and always going above and beyond for her students.
Miller has her bachelor's degree in English literature from Grand Canyon University and her master’s degree in teaching from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Miller was born and raised in Ohio but has lived in North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. She moved to the Grand Strand five years ago. Teaching is her second career. Prior to teaching, she was a respiratory therapist and then became a stay-at-home mom to her five children. While she was a stay-at-home mom, she worked part-time jobs like writing a column for a newspaper in Charlotte, doing stand up comedy, working as an extra in movies and was a tour guide at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
She became a shadow for a student with Aspergers at a nearby school and spent the year shadowing him.
“That’s when I became inspired to become an educator,” she said. “I was inspired to start teaching after spending that year with him in middle school.”
Miller has been teaching eighth grade for 18 years. She first started her teaching career at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, North Carolina, which is where she first shadowed that student. Miller was inspired by Jennifer Larson to become a teacher, specifically an eighth grade teacher. Larson was the eighth grade teacher at Bailey Middle School during the year Miller shadowed.
“Watching her excitement for literature rub off on kids and watching her form that relationship and bond with the kids,” she said.
Miller teaches two honors ELA courses and two general education ELA courses. Her favorite lessons are figurative language and novel studies.
One lesson in particular that she enjoys teaching for figurative language is for the “I Have a Dream” speech from Martin Luther King Jr. During the lesson her class analyzes the speech for figurative language and then she has her students write their own.
“I have them write their own ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” she said.
Once her students write their speeches they present them in front of the class. During her novel studies, students do deep analysis of stories such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Outsiders.”
“I love when we do novel studies. Novel studies are always a lot of fun,” Miller said. “It’s exciting to see them get excited to read a book and experience the novel.”
Miller’s favorite time of the school year is the end because it’s when students start emailing and giving her heartfelt cards.
“They start really expressing the impact I made on them throughout the year,” she said.
Miller also stays in contact with some of her former students.
“I think that’s my favorite part. Just watching what they grew into.” Miller said.
Although she is originally from Ohio, Miller always dreamed of moving to the beach one day. She said seeing the palm trees when she walks into the school building are one of her favorite parts of being at Ten Oaks Middle School.
“They are so symbolic of what I’ve overcome in my life,” she said.
Miller said that Ten Oaks Middle School has great staff, team members and colleagues.
“It’s a good place to work,” she said.
The student council at Ten Oaks Middle School held a military appreciation drive during the month of May and put together 26 care packages full of toiletries, snacks and hand written cards from students that they sent to one of Miller’s son-in-laws that is currently deployed in Japan. Two of her son-in-laws are in the military: one son-in-law is in the U.S. Marines and one son-in-law is in the U.S. Air Force.
Outside of school, Miller enjoys reading, spending time with her kids and going to the beach. Miller is anticipating the arrival of a grandchild this summer.
“It’s my first grandbaby so I’m excited about that.” she said.
Thank you for participating in our 2022-2023 Teacher of the Month monthly campaigns sponsored by Window World. Visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests to view all of our active campaigns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.