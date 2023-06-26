The May HTC Community Hero of the Month is Alexis Moser, a mental health counselor at River Oaks Elementary School with rehabilitative behavioral health services (RBHS).
Moser was nominated as the HTC Community Hero of the Month for her compassion and dedication to helping students and families that need additional support and assistance.
Originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, Moser graduated from Marywood University with a bachelor's degree in social work and a minor in history.
“I originally planned on majoring in secondary education,” she said.
She wanted to become a history teacher, but realized that standing in front of a classroom every day was not what she wanted to do. She then switched her major to social work and kept a minor in history. Moser received her master’s in social work and a minor in school social work online from Western New Mexico University – all while working full time with two sons under the ages of three. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Moser and her husband, Randy, have been together for 14 years and just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Together they have two boys: Randy III, who is turning nine and will be in the fourth grade at ROE this year, and Benjamin, a seven-year-old who was diagnosed with autism at a young age.
Moser is an advocate for autism, children with special needs and their parents. She helps comfort parents with newly diagnosed children, helping them navigate the medicaid program and also providing emotional support. She raises money for The Champion Autism Network and is always showing support at community events for those with special needs.
When Moser graduated with her undergraduate degree, she accepted a position at the Office of Youth and Family Services in Pennsylvania. She worked with families and provided services for them by going to court with families and investigating child neglect cases.
“I worked one on one with the family,” she said.
She was later promoted to working as a foster care case manager – a role she was in for two and a half years before moving to South Carolina.
She then accepted a position with Horry County Schools as a behavioral interventionist at St. James Middle School. Horry County Schools offers the RBHS program at every school to help serve students with different behavioral or emotional needs.
“It’s a mental health program that we have in Horry County Schools,” she said.
There is at least one mental health counselor in every school within the district.
Moser has now worked for Horry County Schools for ten years. In 2018, she was promoted to lead counselor. Moser has a caseload of students that utilize the services offered.
“We provide therapeutic services, do individual therapy, group therapy and family therapy,” she said. “We do provide services to students that have anxiety, depression, and ADHD.”
Moser enjoys her job because she is able to work with children and parents.
“I love working with children and families. I love being able to see the connection between the skills being taught and the growth the child makes,” Moser said.
Moser said that seeing the growth that children make is worth celebrating.
One of her favorite parts of her job is being able to connect with all the students at her school.
“I think my favorite part of the job is interacting with the students and the staff I work with,” she said. “I really try to go out of my way to get to know all of the students in the building.”
Moser will try to make connections with all students at ROE, even the students she doesn’t work with one on one. During morning duty she will say “hello” to all of the students and give them compliments as they arrive.
“I love that. Getting to know them. Kids are so much fun,” she said.
Students will come up to Moser even outside of school to tell her “hello.”
Outside of school Moser enjoys spending time with her family and reading. She loves attending her son Randy’s football games.
“I love cheering for them,” she said.
Benjamin also enjoys attending the games. He watches from the sidelines and cheers on his brother. When the game is done he runs on the field and puts his hand in the huddle and chants “go team!”
“I just like to be around people and I like to be happy,” Moser said.
To make your nominations for the HTC Community Hero of the Month, visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
