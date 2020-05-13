A North Myrtle Beach man is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Tuesday night in Horry County, authorities said.
He was identified as 64-year-old Robert Malloy, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a 2019 Harley-Davidson heading south on Water Tower Road hit a deer.
The wreck happened south of Long Bay Road around 8:10 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle, Malloy, was pronounced dead on scene.
A passenger was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
