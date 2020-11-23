Police charged a suspect with murder after a 30-year-old man was shot to death in Conway late Sunday night.
The victim was identified as Paul Mishoe of Conway, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Police responded to a strip mall in the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard shortly before midnight after a shooting was reported, city spokeswoman June Wood said. Officers found Mishoe dead with a gunshot wound.
Authorities located and arrested Stephen Denis O’Hara, 55, at the scene.
Police charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm. He remains jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Conway police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.
Check back for updates.
