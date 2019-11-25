The work to repair the damages to Loris City Hall is underway.
Workers from Sellers General Construction of Conway have been very busy gutting the building as preparations are being made for the reconstruction of the interior that was damaged by Hurricane Florence floodwaters in 2018.
“They are making really good headway on [the work],” said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. “It is really coming along well.”
Harrelson said he visited the site last week and saw all the sheetrock was down and the rewiring was beginning.
He said no huge interior changes are taking place but there will be some noticeable differences once the work is complete.
The lobby will be a bit bigger and security additions are being made in the area where the receptionists and other office workers are located. Harrelson said there will be a door and glassed-in area separating the lobby and the workers and people will have to be buzzed in if they are going past the lobby.
The cost of the work is $1.75 million. The city will be reimbursed by FEMA.
Harrelson said he expects the work to be complete within six months.
For more than a year, city staff has been working out of the cramped public safety building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.