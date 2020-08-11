Almost exactly two years after Banana Jack Murphy announced he was expanding his radio station -- WLSC 1240 AM -- to include an FM signal, the switch was thrown during a live broadcast of “Down at the Barbershop” Saturday morning.
The station can now be heard on 106.7 FM.
The expansion marks the first time Loris has had an FM radio station.
Murphy -- who has owned WLSC since 2007 -- said the new signal is much cleaner, crisper, and reaches a much larger area.
Jerry “J.R.” Rowell, who is in charge of the religious programming on WLSC each Sunday morning, hit the button at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to bring 106.7 FM on the air.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of WLSC for many years on the AM 1240 frequency. I am so glad and thankful that the Lord allowed me to be the one to flip the switch for WLSC 106.7,” Rowell said. “I prayed for this for many years.”
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said Murphy is appreciated for the many years of service to Loris.
“We appreciate the support he gives all of our youth programs and all of the city,” Harrelson said. “We thank God for this radio station.”
WLSC has been a part of the Loris area for 63 years. It is one of the oldest radio stations in South Carolina.
Murphy said it has always been his vision to be able to broadcast on FM.
“We have done some digging and scratching and crying and praying and calling on our politicians. A couple of years ago, the FCC got a new chairman and he was actively wanting to do something for small town broadcasters that were still on the air,” Murphy said when the announcement of the expansion was made.
New rules allow AM station operators to apply for a permit to be allowed to rebroadcast their programing on an FM frequency.
Murphy also announced WLSC is partnering with The Jerry Cox Company in Conway.
"For the record, radio stations are required by the FCC to broadcast a Legal ID at the top of every hour. Since The Jerry Cox Company is in the fuel business, we decided to get creative with catchy phrases like: This is Gas Powered Radio. We're High Octane Radio and This Radio Station is Fueled By The Jerry Cox Company. These will sound great on the radio and we'll create more awareness for our partner, The Jerry Cox Company,” Murphy said.
WLSC Tiger Radio is the home of The John Boy & Billy Big Show, Down at the Barbershop, The Banana Jack Murphy Show and Pure American Country with Bill Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.