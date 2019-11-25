Shipping packages recently got easier for residents of Loris.
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for The Shipping Place, located at 4251 Main Street, across from the Loris Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Ann Gause said it has been her goal to open a business on Main Street since she moved to Loris in 1987.
“We were tired of driving to the beach to drop off packages. I use FedEx quite often and it was always like an hour-long round trip just to do that,” Gause said. “I felt I was not the only one in town struggling with that.”
She said she wanted the business she started to serve a needed purpose.
Gause said services offered, along with FedEx, is UPS, USPS, DHL for international packages.
They also offer fax services as well as copying. They also make business cards, printing, banner creation and much more. They also carry a variety of office supplies.
You can get more information at the store’s website: http://www.lorisshippingplace.com
