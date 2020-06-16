The Loris Community Programs Committee met this past week to discuss upcoming projects planned for the city.
Among the things they plan to tackle in upcoming months is a streetscape beautification project, according to Brandon Harrelson, head of code enforcement.
Harrelson told the committee he has someone who “is well known and very familiar with streetscape projects” he wants to bring on board. He did not identify the person.
Committee member Jan Vescovi said she agrees with the hiring of the consultant and she said she will present the issue to Loris City Council.
Harrelson said the work will begin on Main Street and then branch out to other areas of the city.
He said the work will include the creation of a sitting park at Watson Park which he described as being a “peaceful” place with a “nice breeze” people can enjoy.
He said the work will also include the planting of flowers around the city with the help of the Loris Garden Club.
No time was given for the project to begin.
Community Center
There was also more discussion about a possible community center being built in Loris.
Harrelson said he feels such a facility is very important to Loris as the area is seeing an increase in sports tourism -- mainly with baseball and softball tournaments. A community center would help attract other sports, such as basketball.
Harrelson said he plans to present city council with possible locations for the center during an upcoming meeting.
“We need a place for kids to utilize. A place to ride bikes, skateboard, for after school programs,” Harrelson said. “And we need a place for basketball year-round.”
He said there will be a new basketball court created at Watson Park but an indoor facility is also needed.
If council eventually decides on a location, an impact study will have to take place.
