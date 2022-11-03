Loris High School student Jackson Huff is the September Carolina Cool Student of the Month.
Huff, a sophomore at Loris High, is a well-rounded student whose favorite subject is history and plays quarterback on the football team.
He has most enjoyed the modern and world history classes he took during his freshman year with Mr. Cheyenne Hooks.
“I just like learning about history and learning about things from back then,” Huff said.
Huff is also in a leadership class taught by Ms. Jan Vescovi. The class is unique to Loris High School and was brought back this academic year. It’s only offered to certain students.
“It’s a bunch of leaders in our school who get put in that class,” Huff said.
The class focuses on leadership skills throughout the school and the community.
“We help out the community,” Huff said.
The class participates in community service projects and fundraising. Recently, the class assisted the community after Hurricane Ian.
In addition to football, Huff plays first base, third base and sometimes pitcher for the baseball team. In a recent football game, Huff suffered an ankle break and is likely out for the remainder of this season.
Aside from sports, Huff is also involved in school choir, serves as treasurer on student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Outside of school he participates in his church choir.
“I like to sing,” Huff said. “I grew up singing with my mama.”
Through student council, he helps coordinate different events during the school's pep rallies, creates different theme nights for sporting games and creates other ways students can get involved throughout Loris High.
FCA is a group of students who meet every Friday during lunch period.
“I heard about it and I wanted to get involved. All my friends are involved,” Huff said.
Huff said that any athlete from any sport can be a part of the club.
In the future, Huff would like to attend Coastal Carolina University in order to stay closer to home and hopefully receive a scholarship for either football or baseball.
“I’m a homebody, I’d love to go Coastal,” Huff said.
Huff would like to have a major within the medical field and hopes to become a physical therapist who specializes in sports medicine. Since he is an athlete who has gone through sports injuries, he said he wants to help other athletes who suffer injuries and are recovering.
Staying near home for college in the future would also allow Huff to not be far from his parents, who he is very close with.
“They’ve always pushed me to be the best I can be,” Huff said.
