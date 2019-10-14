Proposed changes to S.C. Highway 9 in front of Loris Elementary School were presented to the public during a South Carolina Department of Transportation meeting last week.
The widening of the road -- part of the RIDE III Project -- is needed because of the increase in daily traffic, SCDOT officials say.
It is estimated about 5,000 cars pass Loris Elementary each day, a number that is expected to increase to around 8,000 in the next two decades, according to SCDOT data.
The plan is to make the two-lane highway a three-lane highway from approximately Cox Avenue to the intersection of S.C. 9 with S.C. 66. The improved road will include wider travel lanes and sidewalks, according to SCDOT project director Stacey Johnson.
He said a lane in the middle of the road at the school so it will be a two-lane left turn lane. Johnson said a roundabout will be added at the S.C. 66 intersection to improve safety.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.
